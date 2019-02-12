Serious injuries reported after two car collision on the Whittlesey to Pondersbridge road today
PUBLISHED: 21:33 18 February 2019
A Fens road was blocked for a time today after a serious collision was reported between Whittlesey and Pondersbridge,
Emergency services were called to Ramsey Road shortly after 11.30am after two cars were involved in a collision.
The road was closed as paramedics attended the scene to release the occupants of the cars involved, a Nissan Qashqui and a Honda.
Two women were taken to the Peterborough City Hospital, one of them said to be with serious injuries and other with minor injuries.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Ramsey Road near Whittlesey at 11.44am. One crew from Whittlesey and the north roaming fire engine are in attendance.”
The road, the B1040, later re-opened. No further news has emerged about the extent of the injuries.