Sex offender, 27, jailed again just days after being released from prison

A sex offender is back behind bars just days after being released from prison after he “refused to get out of bed” to fulfil police requirements.

Brendan Clarke, 27, was released from prison on May 7, following time served for breaching conditions of being on the Sex Offenders Register.

He was placed on the register after being convicted of sexual offences against a child in 2009.

Conditions of this mean within three days of his release into the community clarke must register his details with police, including where he would be living, bank details and possession of any electronic devices.

On Friday, May 8, Clarke was contacted by an officer from the Public Protection Unit who are responsible for managing all registered sex offenders in the community.

He was reminded he needed to complete the prison release notification procedure.

The following day he completed most of the notification over the phone, however he refused to get out of bed to get his bank details.

He was told officers must receive the details before the end of the day.

Two days later (on Monday May 11), officers still did not have the details therefore contact was made again with Clarke.

He made his excuses as to why he couldn’t provide the details at that moment in time, with officers warning him he would be arrested if the notification was not completed.

Clarke, of London Road, Peterborough, was arrested on May 13 after he continued to fail to meet officers’ requests and began ignoring their phone calls.

He was charged with failing to comply with the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register by not registering his bank details.

On May 14, he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to the offence and was handed a 12-month conditional discharge, meaning he will not be sentenced for an offence unless a further offence is committed within the stated period.

On June 26, Clarke was arrested again and later charged with failing to comply with the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register after he failed to inform police of a change in address.

As a result of this and his previous conditional discharge, Clarke was immediately recalled to prison.

On Wednesday (August 5), he appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where he was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison.

DS Paul Stimpson, from the Public Protection Unit, said: “Clearly Clarke has not learnt his lesson after being put before the courts several times for breaching various conditions he must adhere to as being a regisered sex offender living in our community.

“Upon his release from prison he will again be under the management of my team who will monitor his day-to-day activity, his electronic devices and pay him unannounced visits.”