Sex offender from Whittlesey found with more than 7000 indecent images of children on phone, laptop and USB

A sex offender from Whittlesey who was found with more than 7000 indecent images of children on three separate devices has been given a community order.

A sex offender from Whittlesey who was found with more than 7000 indecent images of children on three separate devices has been given a community order.

Robert Norman, 36, had the images on his phone, laptop and a USB stick.

The images were found following a search on his home in Drybread Road, Whittlesey, on September 7 2017.

The devices were found to contain 7414 category C images, 127 category B and 69 category A - the most severe.

Norman, who is already a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

Today (April 11) at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to a three year community order, 60 days rehabilitation activity requirement and five years on the SHPO.

DC Jacqueline Bremner said: “Tackling the making and distribution of indecent images is a priority for police across the country and this sentence shows there are consequences for those who view such images.”

The NSPCC said Norman was “fuelling a vile trade” by downloading the images.

An NSPCC spokesperson for the East of England said: “Norman viewed some of the most depraved images of children suffering despicable abuse that can have a long-lasting impact on their lives.

“By downloading these images offenders are fuelling a vile trade and it’s vital they undergo treatment to lessen the risk of reoffending.

“But the war on online child abuse images cannot be left up to the police and justice system alone.

“Internet providers and social networks must commit more resources to prevent this vile material being circulated in the first place.”

When a person is convicted or cautioned in relation to a sexual offence or has committed a sexual offence but been found not guilty due to insanity or a disability, they are added to the sex offenders register.

If a person is added to the sex offender register, they are required by law to notify police officers of the following details within three days of the caution, conviction or finding, or their release from custody or detention.

• name and any other false identities used

• date of birth

• home address or premises where they can usually be found

At least once every 12 months, sex offenders must confirm that their details are still correct.

The person on the register is also responsible for notifying officers of:

• any changes to the name and address already registered, within three days of the change

• addresses where they’ve stayed for seven days or longer

• any intended travelling seven days prior to departure

• anywhere they have remained for at least 12 hours at a household or other private place where an under 18 year old stays

• passport, credit card and bank account details and national insurance number.

More information on sexual offences and the sex offenders register can be found on the force website at https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Serious-sexual-offences-and-rape/Sex-offenders-register