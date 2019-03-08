Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Sex offender from Whittlesey found with more than 7000 indecent images of children on phone, laptop and USB

PUBLISHED: 15:48 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 11 April 2019

A sex offender from Whittlesey who was found with more than 7000 indecent images of children on three separate devices has been given a community order. Picture: ARCHANT.

A sex offender from Whittlesey who was found with more than 7000 indecent images of children on three separate devices has been given a community order. Picture: ARCHANT.

Archant

A sex offender from Whittlesey who was found with more than 7000 indecent images of children on three separate devices has been given a community order.

Robert Norman, 36, had the images on his phone, laptop and a USB stick.

The images were found following a search on his home in Drybread Road, Whittlesey, on September 7 2017.

The devices were found to contain 7414 category C images, 127 category B and 69 category A - the most severe.

Norman, who is already a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

Today (April 11) at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to a three year community order, 60 days rehabilitation activity requirement and five years on the SHPO.

DC Jacqueline Bremner said: “Tackling the making and distribution of indecent images is a priority for police across the country and this sentence shows there are consequences for those who view such images.”

The NSPCC said Norman was “fuelling a vile trade” by downloading the images.

An NSPCC spokesperson for the East of England said: “Norman viewed some of the most depraved images of children suffering despicable abuse that can have a long-lasting impact on their lives.

“By downloading these images offenders are fuelling a vile trade and it’s vital they undergo treatment to lessen the risk of reoffending.

“But the war on online child abuse images cannot be left up to the police and justice system alone.

“Internet providers and social networks must commit more resources to prevent this vile material being circulated in the first place.”

When a person is convicted or cautioned in relation to a sexual offence or has committed a sexual offence but been found not guilty due to insanity or a disability, they are added to the sex offenders register.

If a person is added to the sex offender register, they are required by law to notify police officers of the following details within three days of the caution, conviction or finding, or their release from custody or detention.

• name and any other false identities used

• date of birth

• home address or premises where they can usually be found

At least once every 12 months, sex offenders must confirm that their details are still correct.

The person on the register is also responsible for notifying officers of:

• any changes to the name and address already registered, within three days of the change

• addresses where they’ve stayed for seven days or longer

• any intended travelling seven days prior to departure

• anywhere they have remained for at least 12 hours at a household or other private place where an under 18 year old stays

• passport, credit card and bank account details and national insurance number.

More information on sexual offences and the sex offenders register can be found on the force website at https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Serious-sexual-offences-and-rape/Sex-offenders-register

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

New plan to demolish Freezer Centre in March and turn into flats and shops

Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

New plan to demolish Freezer Centre in March and turn into flats and shops

Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Sex offender from Whittlesey found with more than 7000 indecent images of children on phone, laptop and USB

A sex offender from Whittlesey who was found with more than 7000 indecent images of children on three separate devices has been given a community order. Picture: ARCHANT.

Chatteris swimming pool trustee ‘surprised’ to hear freehold is up for sale for offers around £500,000 with ‘development potential’

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market for offers around £500,000. Picture; AGENTS

Do you know a charming prince or elegant princess to lead March Summer Festival?

Do you know a charming prince or elegant princess who could lead the March Summer Festival this year? The gala weekend starts on June 8. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

St John’s launches appeal to overturn Fenland Council refusal of permission for 95 homes at Estover, March

St John's College is appealing against the refusal of Fenland Council to allow them to build 95 homes at Estover. The appeal will be heard by written representation. Picture; ARCHANT

Expansion work underway to transform Whittlesey primary school

Expansion work underway to transform Whittlesey primary school. Picture: KIER.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists