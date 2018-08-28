Advanced search

Sex offender from Eye jailed for breaching his order

PUBLISHED: 17:03 19 December 2018

Sex offender who failed to comply with a court order has been jailed for more than a year. Christopher Wallis, 23, did not provide his passport and driving licence to police. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A sex offender who failed to comply with a court order by staying at an address in where children were living – has been jailed for more than a year.

Christopher Wallis, 23, did not provide his passport and driving licence to police, which was part of his requirements to comply with the Sex Offenders Register.

Officers visited Wallis’s home in Peterborough Road, Eye, on several occasions but could not find him and he was listed as wanted.

On November 23, Wallis was riding his motorbike in Orton Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough, when he was stopped by officers and arrested.

Further investigation revealed he had been staying at an address in Orton Goldhay where children were also living.

He had not notified police of this new address, which represented a further breach of the order.

Wallis, of no fixed abode, admitted three counts of failing to comply with the Sex Offenders Register.

Yesterday (December 18) at Cambridge Crown Court, Wallis was sentenced to a year and 36 weeks in prison.

Detective Constable Jim Howard said: “Wallis blatantly breached the Sex Offenders Register when he had full knowledge of his obligations.

“Protecting children in the county is one of our priorities and we will continue to work hard to do all we can to keep people safe.”

