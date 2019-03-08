Advanced search

Sex offender from March back in court after being caught lying on application to join payroll department of Cambridgeshire Police

PUBLISHED: 13:44 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 17 September 2019

Garry Hunt, 61, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court after a number of new offences were found to have been committed. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

A registered sex offender, now living in March, failed to mention his conviction from 2010 when applying to work in the payroll department of Cambridgeshire Police, a court was told.

Garry Hunt, 61, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court after a number of new offences were found to have been committed.

Hunt was convicted of indecent images offences in February 2010 at Peterborough Crown Court and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

He was also handed an indefinite Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO), giving police powers to monitor him and carry out unannounced visits at his home.

At his 2010 trial Hunt, a former chairman of the sea cadets in Peterborough, was found guilty after a three day trial of downloading pornographic images of children, some as young as five.

During a visit by police on June 21 last year he told the officer he was he was being considered for a job at the Cambridgeshire police headquarters.

Suspicious of Hunt's application, the officer contacted the department who confirmed he was being considered after being put forward by a recruitment agency.

When his application was checked police found he had failed to disclose his 2010 conviction with the recruitment agency.

Hunt was arrested on August 5 at his partner's address in Longstanton when further offences came to light.

Officers found a Dell laptop which he had not notified police about, a breach of his SOPO. He was also found with several bank cards he had also failed to tell police about, a breach of his Sex Offenders Register notification requirements.

His laptop was examined and found to contain a total of 19 indecent images. He had also searched for indecent images online the day before he was arrested.

Hunt, of Old Court Place, High Street, March, was sentenced to 38 weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years, and handed a six-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) at Peterborough Crown Court last Thursday ( September 12) after pleading guilty to making indecent images of a child, breaching his SOPO and failing to comply with Sex Offenders Register requirements.

He was also found guilty of fraud by false representation in relation to failing to disclose his previous conviction.

DS Paul Stimpson said: "Hunt has demonstrated he still poses a threat to society and he hasn't been rehabilitated.

"On top of this he showed a blatant disregard for the serious nature of his previous conviction, failing to mention it on a job application and ignoring the requirements of a strict court order."

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare's Law and Sarah's Law.

For information and advice about child abuse, including sexual abuse, visit the force website: www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection.

Anyone who has concerns about child abuse should contact police on 101 (or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report), children's social care or the NSPCC. If a child is in immediate danger always call 999.

