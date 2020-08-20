Advanced search

Are you collecting your GCSE results in March, Chatteris or Whittlesey? We would like to hear from you

PUBLISHED: 11:21 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 20 August 2020

Are you a student at Cromwell Community College, Neale-Wade Academy or Sir Harry Smith Community College and receiving your GCSE results? If so, we would like to hear from you. Picture: SUBMITTED

Are you a student at Cromwell Community College, Neale-Wade Academy or Sir Harry Smith Community College and receiving your GCSE results? If so, we would like to hear from you. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

Are you collecting your GCSE results in March, Chatteris or Whittlesey? If so, we’d like to hear from you!

As many students from Cromwell Community College, Neale-Wade Academy and Sir Harry Smith Community College receive their results today, we want to share your news.

Unfortunately we are unable to attend your school today, but we would like to celebrate your results on our websites and in print.

Did your child get the grades they wanted? Where is your child heading to next? Send us in your stories and pictures from the day.

Send yours or your child’s name, the school you or they attend, their results, photographs and a short message to Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

One in 10 deaths across Fenland and East Cambs this year caused by coronavirus, figures reveal

Dr Liz Robin said the seven-day rolling average for Covid cases across Cambridgeshire since mid-June has remained stable, despite warning that some figures may not be as accurate as they may seem. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Volkswagen car bursts into flames while driving on Fenland road

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Prolific criminal on early release from prison is jailed for overnight crime spree

Clumsy criminal Andrew Yallop, of Huntingdon lost his balance and fell onto a nearby car, touching it with his un-gloved hand, during an overnight crime spree in Chatteris. This is a custody photo of Yallop when he was jailed in 2014. Picture: POLICE

Hundreds of fish die after drop in oxygen levels during hot weather

Several hundred dead fish floated to the service of the River Nene in March after being killed by a drop in oxygen levels. Picture: JAN FRENCH

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

One in 10 deaths across Fenland and East Cambs this year caused by coronavirus, figures reveal

Dr Liz Robin said the seven-day rolling average for Covid cases across Cambridgeshire since mid-June has remained stable, despite warning that some figures may not be as accurate as they may seem. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Volkswagen car bursts into flames while driving on Fenland road

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Prolific criminal on early release from prison is jailed for overnight crime spree

Clumsy criminal Andrew Yallop, of Huntingdon lost his balance and fell onto a nearby car, touching it with his un-gloved hand, during an overnight crime spree in Chatteris. This is a custody photo of Yallop when he was jailed in 2014. Picture: POLICE

Hundreds of fish die after drop in oxygen levels during hot weather

Several hundred dead fish floated to the service of the River Nene in March after being killed by a drop in oxygen levels. Picture: JAN FRENCH

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Sisters bid to create family memories with mum, 91, from virtual Great North Run

Sisters Roma O’Neil and Tamara Thompson hope their mum Audrey Hindle (right) can join them when they take on the virtual Great North Run. Picture: SUPPLIED/ROMA O’NEIL

Are you collecting your GCSE results in March, Chatteris or Whittlesey? We would like to hear from you

Are you a student at Cromwell Community College, Neale-Wade Academy or Sir Harry Smith Community College and receiving your GCSE results? If so, we would like to hear from you. Picture: SUBMITTED

Highways officials ‘steer’ developers away from creating cycle link to Ely leisure park across busy A10 on health and safety grounds

Just 13 people attended a public consultation on the proposals by Taylor Wimpey for their homes development at Ely. These were some of those attending - the company redacted the faces in their presentation to East Cambs Council. The meeting was at the cathedral centre last autumn, Picture; TAYLOR WIMPEY

‘We are very proud of them’: Thomas Clarkson Academy pupils achieve top GCSE results

Pupils at Thomas Clarkson Academy achieved top GCSE results. Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech

All Marshland High School GCSE students offered post-16 places or apprenticeships

Staff and students at Marshland High School are celebrating as this year�s GCSE results have been revealed. Picture: Ian Burt Photography