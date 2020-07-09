Advanced search

Fen man hopes to raise £200 for Macmillan by having his head shaved

PUBLISHED: 06:55 10 July 2020

A Fenland man is hoping to raise £200 for charity by having his head shaved for a cause that’s close to his heart.

Shawn Coleman, who hasn’t had a hair cut since the beginning of March, will lose his hair in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support as the charity has helped his family members over the last few years.

The 30-year-old has said that if he manages to raise his preferred amount of £200 he will then shave off his beard too - despite it being his pride and joy.

His wife Joanne Marie Coleman said: “Shawn hasn’t shaved his beard since August last year and is terrified of losing it so I’m really working hard to try and get the £200 so he can show real dedication as he braves the shave.”

The charity shave takes place on August 22 at the couple’s home.

