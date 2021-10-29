News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
‘Would ewe believe it’ - police return over 300 sheep to field

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:24 AM October 29, 2021
Updated: 10:38 AM October 29, 2021
Police rescued over 300 sheep running loose on the road between Littleport and Wisbech on Wednesday evening (October 27).

Cambridgeshire police officers were given a different type of mission on Wednesday evening (October 27) after over 300 sheep escaped from their field. 

Officers arrived at the scene to discover the sheep running loose on the road between Littleport and Wisbech. 

A spokesperson said: “Our officers were counting sheep on Wednesday (October 27). Not to help them fall asleep, but actual sheep. 

“At the scene, officers broke up the street party and the sheep were rounded up, all 300 or so of them! 

“Thankfully, there were no problems along the way, and all sheep were accounted for and returned home safely.

Over 300 sheep escaped from a field between Littleport and Wisbech on Wednesday evening (October 27).

Over 300 sheep escaped from a field between Littleport and Wisbech on Wednesday evening (October 27).

“All’s wool that ends wool.” 

After posting about the street party on social media, a number of people have congratulated the police for their efforts. 

One said: “Ewe all deserve a medal.” 

Another said: “They’re looking a bit sheepish in that last picture!” 

