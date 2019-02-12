Advanced search

Why Sheree Barnett from March is taking on this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon again

PUBLISHED: 14:55 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 27 February 2019

Sheree Barnett from March (pictured in 2017) will be taking on this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust. Picture: SHEREE BARNETT

SHEREE BARNETT

A March woman will be taking on this year’s London Marathon for the second time in attempt to raise £2,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

For Sheree Barnett, the 26.2-mile track will be familiar territory as she braved the sprint in 2017 for the charity after her partner survived testicular cancer.

The Teenage Cancer Trust looked after Ms Barnett’s partner after the cancer had spread to his lungs – he has now had the all clear for four years thanks to the charity.

Ms Barnett said: “The Teenage Cancer Trust were such good support at a very difficult time in our lives. I wanted to do something to give back to the charity.”

In 2017, she raised £3,700 for the charity and hopes to raise a further £2,000 at this year’s capital sprint. She also hopes to top her previous personal best of 5 hours and 42 minutes.

Ms Barnett added: “I am currently only £600 away from my target after holding a fundraising bingo event last weekend!”

