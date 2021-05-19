Video
Shocking video shows moment car bursts into flames along A47
- Credit: Tiia Aliyah Welby
Shocking video footage shows the terrifying moment a car burst into flames along the busy A47, just metres away from passing traffic.
The blaze caused delays for motorists on the main Fenland road at Thorney Toll this morning (May 19) as police forced a road closure.
Mobile phone footage captured the scene before emergency services arrived, showing the Jaguar XF car fully engulfed in flames at the roadside.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 9.17am with reports a car was on fire on the A47 at Thorney Toll.
“The driver of the car, a Jaguar XF, managed to stop in a layby and get out of the vehicle. He was not injured.
“The road was closed while fire crews dealt with the incident, but a lane has now reopened.”
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A crew from Wisbech was called at 9.03am to reports of a car on fire on the A47 near Thorney Toll.
“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, the cause of the fire was accidental.”