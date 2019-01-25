Video

Shocking footage shows dad and baby son milliseconds from being struck by drunk driver in Peterborough

Shocking footage has emerged of a dangerous driver, Badrul Khan (inset), narrowly missing a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPS CAMBS COPS

Shocking video footage has emerged of a father and baby son just milliseconds away from being struck by a dangerous drunk driver in Peterborough.

The film shows Badrul Khan driving his black BMW 3 series on the wrong side of Lincoln Road at around 11am on June 19 2018.

The 44-year-old, driving while under the influence of alcohol, tried to swerve back into the right lane before mounting the kerb and crashing into a telephone maintenance box.

Stood by the road was a father carrying his baby son. Luckily he spotted Khan’s BMW 320d heading towards him and made a dash for safety just in time.

After crashing, Khan climbed out of his car and ran back to his Cambridgeshire home on Garton End Road. He was arrested just 40 minutes later after police ran his reg.

Today (January 25), Khan was found guilty of dangerous driving and driving while over the legal limit after standing trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

The court heard how he blew 52ugs, one and a half times the legal alcohol limit. He was sentenced to 14 month in prison and has been disqualified from driving for more than three-and-a-half years.

PC Adrian Anderson said: “Thankfully, no one was hurt in this crash but it could have been a lot more serious for the pedestrians.

“Khan told officers in interview he had been drinking mouthwash, which is why he failed the test. He would have had to have consumed a lot of mouthwash to blow 52ugs.

“Driving while under the influence is unacceptable and we will continue to do everything we can to make our roads safer.

“We would ask people to help us by reporting anyone they believe drink drives so we can ensure they are dealt with.”

Those who wish to report drink driving can call 0800 032 0845. The number is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on our roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving