Students from Thomas Clarkson Academy fill more than 60 shoe boxes for Wisbech homeless shelter

Left to right: George Ennis, assistant cook for the Ferry Project, Lusia Slavova, Year 8 student and Richard Scott, Thomas Clarkson Academy’s associate principal. Picture: TCA TCA

Pupils at Thomas Clarkson Academy filled shoe boxes with warm clothing, toiletries and food for homeless people in Wisbech.

Last year, the students teamed up with the Ferry Project to offer support to some of the town’s most vulnerable people.

The school’s latest initiative has seen generous students pack more than 60 shoe boxes for the town’s homeless shelter.

Richard Scott, associate principal, said: “Our students and their parents have demonstrated their generosity towards those less fortunate.

“Our students have found the time to think about others and we are very proud of them.”

Each tutor group was asked to fill a decorated shoe box with items that would be useful to those using the shelter.

A recent cake sale organised by the academy’s sixth form students raised £368 for the shelter.

The academy also donates leftover food from its restaurant to the shelter on a regular basis.