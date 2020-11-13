YouTube star BeardMeatsFood ‘demolished’ Shooters American Diner challenge
PUBLISHED: 15:46 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 13 November 2020
Archant
A popular YouTube foodie visited one of the county’s restaurants before lockdown in a bid to tackle a previously undefeated eating challenge.
The self-proclaimed number one competitive eater in the UK, BeardMeatsFood, came to Shooters American Diner in March for their ‘Man Vs Food’ test.
The internet star, who boasts more than one million subscribers on YouTube, had just 45 minutes to scoff two meals, a large pizza and an ice cream sundae.
One ‘Harlem Burger’ meal, one ‘Triple Dog’ meal, a pepperoni pizza and the sweet dessert went down a treat in a record time of just 20 minutes.
It was filmed on November 1, just days before the announcement of the new lockdown and subsequent closure of their restaurant and sister eatery Route47.
“Beard Meets Food demolished Shooters Man v Food Challenge,” owners revealed on social media, sharing a snap of the star with a branded t-shirt.
The Major League Eating Pro’s video, uploaded on November 12, has already been watched more than 300,000 times; putting March on the global map.
