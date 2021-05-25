Breaking

Published: 11:22 AM May 25, 2021 Updated: 11:27 AM May 25, 2021

The man died inside Tesco supermarket at Hostmoor Avenue in March at around midday on Monday, May 24. - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services descended on a Cambridgeshire supermarket after a man died inside the store following a medical episode.

Eye-witnesses report seeing three ambulances and several police cars outside the Tesco Superstore at Hostmoor Avenue in March on Monday (May 24).

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We responded to an emergency call shortly after 12 noon regarding an incident in the Tesco store on Hostmoor Avenue, March.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the patient died at the scene.”

It is thought the incident happened in or around the public toilets area, used by shoppers, after an eyewitness said police had cordoned them off.

“Three ambulances and police cars were outside [Tesco] with the lights all flashing, the toilets were cordoned off inside [the store],” they said.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 12.17pm with reports of a man having a medical episode in Hostmoor Avenue, March.

“Officers attended to manage the scene and assist paramedics who were treating the man.”