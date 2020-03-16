Shopper says she ‘hasn’t experienced a single queue’ and that shelves are ‘fairly well stocked’ amid coronavirus outbreak

A shopper claims her local store is ‘well stocked’ and staff are ‘managing...with a smile’ amid reports of coronavirus panic buying.

Following articles sharing pictures of empty shop shelves and long supermarket queues, one shopper says she ‘hasn’t experienced a single queue’ and ‘shelves are fairly well stocked’.

She said: “I haven’t experienced a single queue, except at the till, and shops are pretty well stocked apart from the media hyped products.

“Please can we report responsibly and stop adding to the panic,” the Ramsey resident added.

“I have shopped in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, in Ramsey, St. Neots and Huntingdon.

“There is definitely an evidence of increase in footfall but overall, apart from empty loo roll and pasta shelves, everything has been fairly well stocked.

“If a particular brand is not available there have been replacement brands available.

“Stocks seem to be being replaced fairly quickly and the staff at my local Tesco are managing to do it all with a smile.

