Fundraising show in memory of 20Twenty's Geri Crooke to take place in March

A night of music to raise money for a performing arts trust in memory of 20Twenty's Geri Crooke will take place in March this Friday (November 1). Picture: 20TWENTY Archant

A night of music to raise money for a performing arts trust in memory of 20Twenty's Geri Crooke will take place in March this Friday (November 1).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

The event called 'Geri's Song Showcase' will see performances from local talent at the Braza Club including Back Two, Sophie Frear and Jess Davis.

Twenty-nine-year-old Geri tragically died following a crash on March Road, in Coates, in June this year after her car left the road and entered Twenty Foot Drain.

Geri was academy manager of the 20Twenty Academy youth theatres and youth volunteering programs, as well as mentoring apprentices.

All money raised will help support disadvantaged children to access theatre and live performances.

A night of music to raise money for a performing arts trust in memory of 20Twenty's Geri Crooke will take place in March this Friday (November 1). Picture: 20TWENTY A night of music to raise money for a performing arts trust in memory of 20Twenty's Geri Crooke will take place in March this Friday (November 1). Picture: 20TWENTY

Tickets are £5 on the door of March Braza Club with doors opening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The fund will help organisations that run LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) courses can apply for disadvantaged students.

Families may also be able to apply directly from January 2020.

You may also want to watch: