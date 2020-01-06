Advanced search

Sight loss awareness events to take place in Wisbech and March

PUBLISHED: 14:35 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 06 January 2020

A leading sight loss charity will hold two open events in Fenland to raise awareness of macular disease. Picture: Macular Society

A leading sight loss charity will hold two open events in Fenland to raise awareness of macular disease. Picture: Macular Society

Archant

A leading sight loss charity will hold two open events in Fenland to raise awareness of macular disease.

The Macular Society has joined forces with Clarion Housing to stage the events at its LiveSmart retirement housing schemes in Wisbech and March.

The first event will take place on Wednesday January 15, from 10am to 2pm, at Somers Court in Wisbech.

The second event will be held on Friday January 17, from 10am to 2pm, at Gimbert Square, in Morton Avenue, March.

Both events will see the society giving a brief overview of its activities, as well as an introduction to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other forms of macular disease.

There are currently more than 400 of these groups across the UK, and if the awareness events in Wisbech and March are successful, new support groups will launch locally in the near future.

Annemarie Taylor, Macular Society regional manager, said: "Information events like these give us a great opportunity to highlight the effects of macular disease and the support that's on offer in the local area.

"It also helps us to identify whether people living in and around Wisbech and March would benefit from having their own macular support groups."

You may also want to watch:

The society will also be highlighting the work of its macular support groups, which help increase the confidence and independence of people affected.

Lisa Smart, LiveSmart team leader, said: "We are really pleased to be hosting these events, which will help to raise awareness of this condition and the support available.

"If you have a macular condition, or if you have a friend or family member who has been affected by sight problems, then please come along and see us at either of the events to find out more."

At both events, friends, family and carers are also welcome and refreshments will be provided.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK.

Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk.

For more information on the events, contact Annemarie Taylor on 07787 248 815 or email annemarie.taylor@macularsociety.org

For general information on macular disease call 0300 3030 111.

Most Read

March clubs and residents raise over £2,000 in memory of ‘much loved’ Fen footballer

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9’s, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve. Picture: GOFUNDME

Drink driver on provisional licence who crashed his car into a house was stopped twice over the limit in March

Drink driver Gigel Matei, 32, who had crashed his car into a house and was more than twice the legal limit in March has been jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Burglary arrests in Chatteris and March as patrols increased

Burglary arrests in Chatteris and March as patrols increased. Picture: ARCHANT

Police dogs track driver who flipped car

The driver of this car fled the scene of crashing. Picture: Fenland Police

Most Read

March clubs and residents raise over £2,000 in memory of ‘much loved’ Fen footballer

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9’s, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve. Picture: GOFUNDME

Drink driver on provisional licence who crashed his car into a house was stopped twice over the limit in March

Drink driver Gigel Matei, 32, who had crashed his car into a house and was more than twice the legal limit in March has been jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Burglary arrests in Chatteris and March as patrols increased

Burglary arrests in Chatteris and March as patrols increased. Picture: ARCHANT

Police dogs track driver who flipped car

The driver of this car fled the scene of crashing. Picture: Fenland Police

Latest from the Cambs Times

Burglary arrests in Chatteris and March as patrols increased

Burglary arrests in Chatteris and March as patrols increased. Picture: ARCHANT

Town councillor Dave Topgood becomes voluntary caretaker/night watchman at Wisbech Castle - other volunteers stay overnight too says council

Newly appointed volunteer caretaker and nightwatchman at Wisbech Castle, Dave Topgood at the Gneeral Election Count with MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Topgood is a Wisbech town and Fenland district councillor and chairman of the conduct committee. Picture; ARCHANT

March clubs and residents raise over £2,000 in memory of ‘much loved’ Fen footballer

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9’s, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve. Picture: GOFUNDME

Could metro mayor James Palmer add Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner role to his duties?

Home secretary Priti Patel wth mayor James Palmer Peterborough last year., Picture; TERRY HARRIS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists