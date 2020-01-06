Sight loss awareness events to take place in Wisbech and March

A leading sight loss charity will hold two open events in Fenland to raise awareness of macular disease. Picture: Macular Society Archant

A leading sight loss charity will hold two open events in Fenland to raise awareness of macular disease.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Macular Society has joined forces with Clarion Housing to stage the events at its LiveSmart retirement housing schemes in Wisbech and March.

The first event will take place on Wednesday January 15, from 10am to 2pm, at Somers Court in Wisbech.

The second event will be held on Friday January 17, from 10am to 2pm, at Gimbert Square, in Morton Avenue, March.

Both events will see the society giving a brief overview of its activities, as well as an introduction to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other forms of macular disease.

There are currently more than 400 of these groups across the UK, and if the awareness events in Wisbech and March are successful, new support groups will launch locally in the near future.

Annemarie Taylor, Macular Society regional manager, said: "Information events like these give us a great opportunity to highlight the effects of macular disease and the support that's on offer in the local area.

"It also helps us to identify whether people living in and around Wisbech and March would benefit from having their own macular support groups."

You may also want to watch:

The society will also be highlighting the work of its macular support groups, which help increase the confidence and independence of people affected.

Lisa Smart, LiveSmart team leader, said: "We are really pleased to be hosting these events, which will help to raise awareness of this condition and the support available.

"If you have a macular condition, or if you have a friend or family member who has been affected by sight problems, then please come along and see us at either of the events to find out more."

At both events, friends, family and carers are also welcome and refreshments will be provided.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK.

Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk.

For more information on the events, contact Annemarie Taylor on 07787 248 815 or email annemarie.taylor@macularsociety.org

For general information on macular disease call 0300 3030 111.