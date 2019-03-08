Advanced search

Local tennis stalwart achieves national award for decades of dedication

PUBLISHED: 15:35 03 July 2019

Simon Grainger (centre) with his National Lifetime Achievement Award. Picture: FACEBOOK/MATTY GRAINGER

Simon Grainger (centre) with his National Lifetime Achievement Award. Picture: FACEBOOK/MATTY GRAINGER

A local tennis stalwart has been awarded with national recognition after decades of service to the game.

Simon was congratulated by the Duchess of Cambridge after winning the National Lifetime Achievement Award. Picture: FACEBOOK/MATTY GRAINGERSimon was congratulated by the Duchess of Cambridge after winning the National Lifetime Achievement Award. Picture: FACEBOOK/MATTY GRAINGER

Simon Grainger was nominated for the National Lifetime Achievement Award (LTA) due to his long-standing association with Chatteris Tennis Club, which was presented at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships yesterday.

Having won the Central and East Region LTA last month after winning the Cambridgeshire equivalent, Simon, who is chairman of the Fenland club, was shortlisted among a host of other candidates for the countrywide accolade.

Simon gained top prize and was congratulated by the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and Judy Murray.

Having joined as a child, Simon enjoyed a 40-year playing career at Chatteris before becoming treasurer for over 20 years.

Simon with Judy Murray. Picture: FACEBOOK/MATTY GRAINGERSimon with Judy Murray. Picture: FACEBOOK/MATTY GRAINGER

Under Simon's leadership, the club has gone from strength to strength, from the development of facilities to increased membership for all ages, as well as organising a range of social events and tournaments.

Simon represents the club at various county meetings and continues to coach and inspire the next generation of talent.

Simon's son, Matt, said: "He has helped the club evolve from small beginnings to a thriving part of the community.

"Most people say their dad is their hero, but mine really is."

