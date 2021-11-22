80s icons Simply Red bring summer 2022 tour to Cambridgeshire
- Credit: LPH CONCERTS
Simply Red will perform in Cambridgeshire next summer as Mick Hucknall brings his unique brand of UK soul and pop to Peterborough Embankment on June 11.
With over 60 million albums sold worldwide, five UK number one albums and over a billion views on YouTube, they will perform hits including ‘Something Got Me Started’, ‘Stars’, ‘Fairground’, ‘Holding Back The Years’ and ‘If You Don’t Know Me By Now’.
Their most recent album ‘Blue Eyed Soul’ was released in November 2019 and crashed into the UK charts at number six.
Mick Hucknall said: “I’ve spent most of my life going out and singing for people, and it has felt strange not to have that for such a long time.
"It’s wonderfully inspiring that people can go and see bands again now, and I can’t wait to get back on stage.”
Also on the line-up is UK soulful dance diva Lisa Stansfield.
After being introduced to Coldcut in 1989, her guest vocals helped ‘People Hold On’ storm the charts and led to a solo career which saw the Rochdale star win three BRIT Awards, land two Grammy nominations.
She had several hits, including worldwide number one ‘All Around The World’ and is now on her way to selling over 20 million albums.
Tickets are available from 10am on Friday November 26.