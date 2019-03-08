Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Musical concert in Chatteris to help save Empress swimming pool

PUBLISHED: 15:24 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 20 June 2019

A Sing for Fun concert will be held in Chatteris to raise funds for the town's Empress swimming pool. Picture: BARNARD MARCUS

A Sing for Fun concert will be held in Chatteris to raise funds for the town's Empress swimming pool. Picture: BARNARD MARCUS

Archant

A Chatteris concert will hold more meaning than ever this year in a bid to save the town's Empress swimming pool.

Members from Chatteris Parish Church and the Sing for Fun group are collaborating to raise as much money as possible in order to maintain the pool's existence, having currently not found a buyer.

This year, the event will be known as 'Save our Pool - Sing for Fun Concert', and will boast a variety of musical hits and pop songs, including from the Sound of Music.

Claire Grant, director of music outreach at Chatteris Parish Church, said: "We hope this concert is a success and people come to support what we feel is a worthy cause for our charity this year."

You may also want to watch:

The concert takes place on Saturday, July 6 at Chatteris Parish Church and is free to attend.

Refreshments are provided and all donations will go to saving the pool.

For more information on the concert, visit http://www.chatteris.org/events/2019/7/6/save-our-pool-concert.

Most Read

‘We lost our heartbeat today’: 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke, 29, dies in Coates crash

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

Spectacular crash after driver used mobile phone behind the wheel

The crash scene in Peterborough after the driver of this Nissan Micra was allegedly using their mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: CAMBS COPS

‘We will never forget her’: 20Twenty hold tribute evening to Geri Crooke after tragic crash death

It was described as a “room full of love and heartache” as members from 20Twenty Productions met in March to pay tribute to Geri Crooke. Picture: 20Twenty

HGV driver reported for exceeding vehicle weight limit in March

HGV driver reported for exceeding vehicle weight limit in March. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Crisis talks to save King’s Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey after Mayor James Palmer’s warning of ‘preposterous’ rise in costs

Fury erupted after the revelation by Mayor James Palmer (top left) over a funding crisis for the King's Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey. MP Steve Barclay (top right) described it as 'shocking news' and FDC leader Chris Boden (above) is holding urgent talks with all parties. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

‘We lost our heartbeat today’: 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke, 29, dies in Coates crash

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

Spectacular crash after driver used mobile phone behind the wheel

The crash scene in Peterborough after the driver of this Nissan Micra was allegedly using their mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: CAMBS COPS

‘We will never forget her’: 20Twenty hold tribute evening to Geri Crooke after tragic crash death

It was described as a “room full of love and heartache” as members from 20Twenty Productions met in March to pay tribute to Geri Crooke. Picture: 20Twenty

HGV driver reported for exceeding vehicle weight limit in March

HGV driver reported for exceeding vehicle weight limit in March. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Crisis talks to save King’s Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey after Mayor James Palmer’s warning of ‘preposterous’ rise in costs

Fury erupted after the revelation by Mayor James Palmer (top left) over a funding crisis for the King's Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey. MP Steve Barclay (top right) described it as 'shocking news' and FDC leader Chris Boden (above) is holding urgent talks with all parties. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Musical concert in Chatteris to help save Empress swimming pool

A Sing for Fun concert will be held in Chatteris to raise funds for the town's Empress swimming pool. Picture: BARNARD MARCUS

Cannabis factory worth up to £35,000 uncovered during police raid

A cannabis factory with a street value of up to £35,000 was uncovered during a police raid this morning in Sand Bank, Wisbech St Mary.

Crisis talks to save King’s Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey after Mayor James Palmer’s warning of ‘preposterous’ rise in costs

Fury erupted after the revelation by Mayor James Palmer (top left) over a funding crisis for the King's Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey. MP Steve Barclay (top right) described it as 'shocking news' and FDC leader Chris Boden (above) is holding urgent talks with all parties. Picture; ARCHANT

King’s Dyke brickworks’ Adrian to take part in international charity initiative

Adrian Quince, Leading Hand at Forterra's King's Dyke brickworks. Picture: STEVE BAKER PHOTOGRAPHY

Man, 43, dies following collision in Alconbury

A man injured in a collision in Alconbury has died.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists