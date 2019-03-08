Musical concert in Chatteris to help save Empress swimming pool

A Chatteris concert will hold more meaning than ever this year in a bid to save the town's Empress swimming pool.

Members from Chatteris Parish Church and the Sing for Fun group are collaborating to raise as much money as possible in order to maintain the pool's existence, having currently not found a buyer.

This year, the event will be known as 'Save our Pool - Sing for Fun Concert', and will boast a variety of musical hits and pop songs, including from the Sound of Music.

Claire Grant, director of music outreach at Chatteris Parish Church, said: "We hope this concert is a success and people come to support what we feel is a worthy cause for our charity this year."

The concert takes place on Saturday, July 6 at Chatteris Parish Church and is free to attend.

Refreshments are provided and all donations will go to saving the pool.

For more information on the concert, visit http://www.chatteris.org/events/2019/7/6/save-our-pool-concert.