Toddlers can sing, chat and rhyme at free weekly sessions in Chatteris

Cambridgeshire Music is inviting new parents in Chatteris to come along to a free sing, chat and rhyme session during term times. Picture: CAMBS MUSIC Archant

Parents can bring their toddlers to free sing, chat and rhyme sessions in Chatteris.

Children under the age of three can take part in musical activities designed to encourage parent-child interactions and strengthen communication.

Parents will also be able to share a free picnic meal with other people from their community and hear from a guest speaker offering advice and practical support about volunteering, training and employment.

Alex Bowen, head of singing and curriculum, said: "Sing, chat and rhyme has the potential to support young parents in our communities for whom everyday life is an uphill struggle, and to improve the prospects for their children."

The weekly sessions, which are designed particularly for parents who are not in education, employment or training, are running on Thursdays until March 19 from 1pm to 3pm (except on February 20, which falls during February half term).

The sessions will be held at the Ormiston Chatteris Child & Family Centre on Larham Way and is led by Cambridgeshire Music, which runs music lessons and projects across the county.