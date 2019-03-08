Advanced search

Stars in Their Eyes for residents at Chatteris care home

PUBLISHED: 13:30 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 18 November 2019

It was an afternoon of singing, dancing and bringing memories of yesteryear back to life for residents of a Chatteris care home. Picture: LORNA JONES

The Gables Care Home held a Stars in Their Eyes show for residents on Friday November 15.

Staff and two resident's relatives performed as The Village People, Cilla Black, Tom Jones, Laurel and Hardy and Neil Diamond among others.

Groovy dance moves from the swinging sixties and family friendly comedy sketches marked an afternoon of fun for all.

Residents got a taste of the real Stars in Their Eyes experience as familiar faces of staff and friends were transformed with fancy dress.

Lorna Jones, activities coordinator at the home, said: "We all had a brilliant afternoon, with some of the residents remarking that they had never laughed so much."

The event was also in support of Children in Need.

Since 1980 Children in Need has raised more than £1 billion for disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

