'Life can be taken away so quickly': March teen speaks out after losing control of his car and flipping off the road in wet weather

PUBLISHED: 10:31 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 12 June 2019

The scene on Elm Road on Tuesday (June 11) after Shae Pooley (inset) was involved in a crash which saw his Seat Ibiza flip into the March Rugby Club playing field. Picture: FACEBOOK / SHAE POOLEY

A teenager from March says he is "blessed to be alive" after losing control of his car and flipping off of the road in the wet weather yesterday evening.

Shae Pooley is at home recovering after suffering injuries to his shoulder in the crash which happened on Elm Road on the outskirts of the town on June 11.

The 19-year-old's black Seat Ibiza landed in the March Rugby Club field after he lost control on the corner of the road and flipped into a lamppost and tree.

Shae's dad, Robert, confirmed on social media that his son was "ok" and that "nothing was broken" but he was "very sore" following the smash.

The March Town cricketer is now calling on drivers and warning them to put everyone else on the road at their best interests, especially in wet weather conditions.

He said: "You could take the same route every day but you still need to take care and ensure that you are putting yourself and everyone else on the road at your best interests.

"Life can be taken away so quickly and I am blessed to be alive."

Messages poured in from friends and family on Shae's Facebook page after he released dramatic photographs taken at the crash scene.

One family member said: "Glad you are alive, Shae. I know you must be hurting but you're still here.

"You can buy another car but we can't get another nephew. Take care matey."

Shae said the police told him he was very lucky. But showing he's still got a sense of humour, he joked: "I don't think I'll be the next Lewis Hamilton anytime soon."

