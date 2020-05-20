Street forced shut after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight
PUBLISHED: 12:33 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 20 May 2020
A Cambridgeshire street has been forced shut after a sink hole developed in the middle of the road overnight.
Orchard Street in Whittlesey is now closed as emergency repairs get underway following the discovery at 8am this morning.
One resident posted on social media: “Road closed between A605 roundabout and Morton Fork other than access due to a sink hole, men on site at 8:20.
“Several drivers trying to come in from Morton Fork. No the road really is closed!”
Cambridgeshire police tweeted: “Orchard Street, Whittlesey - road is closed due to development of a sink hole - please avoid area.”
When we approached Cambridgeshire County Council, they explained Anglian Water are investigating – they have been approached for comment.
