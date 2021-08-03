Video

Published: 1:10 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 1:18 PM August 3, 2021

Stunning drone photos show Sir Harry Smith Community College's prom night in all its glory in Whittlesey. - Credit: FENLAND AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY

Stunning drone footage shows a Whittlesey school's prom night - and a range of supercars - in all their glory.

Steve Oldfield, who recently launched Fenland Aerial Photography, took these incredible shots from high above as Sir Harry Smith Community College pupils arrived for the night they had all been waiting for.

From VW Camper Vans to Lamborghini supercars, amongst the arrival vehicles were customised Range Rovers, a Rolls Royce Phantom and even a bright green tractor.

Steve, of Whittlesey, who covers aerial drone work all over Cambridgeshire and beyond, only started up his business in May after coming away from a long career in IT.

Being an ex-forces soldier who suffers from PTSD and depression, Steve said that "flying drones really helps with all that and I thought why not turn it into a business giving people a totally different perspective of the world.

"I had an amazing crew for the prom night and, without them, I could not have pulled this off," he added.