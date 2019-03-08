Advanced search

Students urged to report pupils who carry weapons in ‘lives not knives’ assemblies at Fenland schools

PUBLISHED: 12:05 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 18 March 2019

Lives Not Knives campaign by Fenland Police. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Young people in Fenland are being encouraged to put lives before knives, and understand the devastating effect of one wrong decision, in talks from police officers.

Figures reveal the rise in Cambridgeshire knife crime, including children as young as eight-years-old in possession of a blade or point at school. PHOTO: Fen CopsFigures reveal the rise in Cambridgeshire knife crime, including children as young as eight-years-old in possession of a blade or point at school. PHOTO: Fen Cops

Assemblies run every day in Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey, where students are told that almost two thirds of people who carry knives, end up using them.

A police officer is at the college every day this week urging students to report anybody they know who is carrying weapons.

The officer said: “This is part of a national drive under #OpSceptre which your local policing team are very much a part of.

“The dangers of carrying such weapons are well documented in the media, the penalties are not just in law, but also serious injury, or death.”

Amnesty to tackle knife crime launched in Cambridgeshire. This picture shows the knifes that were handed in during the last amnesty. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.Amnesty to tackle knife crime launched in Cambridgeshire. This picture shows the knifes that were handed in during the last amnesty. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

“I discussed the dangers of carrying such items and the devastating effects they have on individuals and communities.

“Please, if you are aware of anyone carrying knives or other offensive weapons persuade them otherwise.

“Sixty five per cent of those who carry a knife have it used on them. We seek to protect everyone.”

Assemblies on knife crime run all week at Sir Harry Smith Community College. The talk will then be rolled out into other Fenland schools.

The officer spoke with Year 11 students about the national issue which he said has, quite rightly, been the focus of much media attention over the last couple of years.

