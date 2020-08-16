Three students from Sir Harry Smith Community College, Whittlesey win places at Oxford University
PUBLISHED: 13:56 16 August 2020
Archant
Three students at a Whittlesey school are heading to the University of Oxford after achieving ‘outstanding’ A-Level results.
Kayla Rowden will be studying biochemistry, Daniel Dipper history and politics, and Rosie Wiles history.
Meanwhile, Michael Teague is heading to Bath to study politics and history, Oliver Johnstone will be attending York to study computer science and Andrew Wells will be studying biochemistry at Bristol.
Sam Missin, who following his representation for England at the last Touch Rugby World Cup in Malaysia, is heading to St Mary’s University in Twickenham.
Drew Greenhalgh is going to Glasgow City College to complete an HND in nautical science leading to a cadetship for the Merchant Navy.
Tim Smith, head of sixth form, said: “I would like to congratulate our students on the results that they have been awarded this year, given the unique situation for students that were due to take exams this summer.
“Despite a difficult year, we are delighted to share a number of good news stories and outstanding outcomes for our students.
“I would also like to thank all of our staff for their continued and unwavering hard work and commitment during these challenging times.”
