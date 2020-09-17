Advanced search

Sisters achieve family wish as mother, 91, joins pair in charity run

PUBLISHED: 12:09 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 17 September 2020

Roma O’Neil and Tamara Thompson were joined by mother Audrey Hindle for the last few metres of their virtual Great North Run. Picture: SUPPLIED/ROMA O’NEIL

Roma O'Neil and Tamara Thompson were joined by mother Audrey Hindle for the last few metres of their virtual Great North Run. Picture: SUPPLIED/ROMA O'NEIL

They wanted to complete the final few metres of a charity run with their 91-year-old mother, and for two sisters, they managed to achieve their goal.

Roma O’Neil and Tamara Thompson were joined by mother Audrey Hindle for the last few metres of their virtual Great North Run. Picture: SUPPLIED/ROMA O’NEILRoma O’Neil and Tamara Thompson were joined by mother Audrey Hindle for the last few metres of their virtual Great North Run. Picture: SUPPLIED/ROMA O’NEIL

Roma O’Neil and Tamara Thompson from March took on the virtual Great North Run on Sunday, September 13 to raise funds for Children’s Cancer UK, the same charity their mother Audrey Hindle put her birthday donations towards.

Roma, 63 and Tamara, 52, completed the 13.1-mile course in two hours, 56 minutes and 50 seconds, with Audrey joining the pair at the end.

The pair may have struggled at times, but they could not be more grateful for the support they have received. “It was hot and we struggled near the end as we didn’t feel great, but finished in under three hours,” Roma said.

“Mum was waiting at the end and did a few steps with us. A big thank you to everyone who sponsored us; we are up to about £200 and have a little more to come.”

To donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tamara-Roma.

