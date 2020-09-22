Six charged with drink driving across Cambs and the Fens in just one weekend

A “shocking number” of drivers have been charged with drink driving across Cambridgeshire and Fenland in just one weekend, police have revealed.

Seven motorists were arrested and six have been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol in Peterborough and the Fens.

Amongst the six is Ionut Balotescu, 26, of March Road in March and Virgil Radu, 38, of no fixed address, Wisbech.

PC Jon Morris, casualty reduction officer, said: “This is a shocking number, even a small amount of alcohol can affect your driving ability.

“There is no excuse for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol as it creates a feeling of overconfidence, makes judging distance and speed more difficult and slows your response reactions.

“Remember, our officers can’t be everywhere but they could be anywhere, so please don’t gamble with your life or your future by driving after consuming alcohol. It’s really not worth the risk.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to report drink or drug driving.

The hotline, 0800 032 0845, is available 24/7 and gives people the chance to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink or drug drivers on the county’s roads.

Being caught drink or drug driving could result in a 12-month driving ban, up to six months in prison, a fine of up to £2,500 and a criminal record.

Stanislaw Szewczuk, 48, of Western Avenue, Peterborough, arrested in Park Road, blew 101.

Nerijus Kozlovas, 24, of Garton End Road, Peterborough, arrested in Oxney Road, blew 70.

Nick Spoor, 49, of Cambridge Road, Hitchin, arrested in A1M southbound, near Sawtry, blew 98.

Marius Sinickas, 38, of Flore Close, Peterborough, arrested in Eagle Way, Yaxley, blew 87.

Virgil Radu, 38, of no fixed address, Wisbech, arrested in High Road, Wisbech, blew 63.

Ionut Balotescu, 26, March Road, March, arrested in Churchill Road, Wisbech, blew 79.