Toilet block, garage and plots of land in Fenland to go up for sale at auction

Toilet block, garage and plots of land in Fenland to go up for sale at auction. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL Archant

A toilet block, parking site and former garage - no longer needed by Fenland District Council - will go under the hammer next month.

The six sites in Chatteris, Whittlesey, March and Wisbech are due to be auctioned by William H Brown in Norwich on February 20.

They include the former toilets at Station Street, Chatteris, a garage site off Crescent Road, Whittlesey, land at Glebe Close, Chatteris, former parking site at Upwell Road, March, land at Rowan Close, Wisbech and the first floor of a property in Nene Quay, Wisbech.

The plots of land are suitable for development with outline planning permission for one or three houses.

It comes as FDC successfully auctioned surplus assets last October including property and plots of land.

Cllr Chris Boden, FDC leader and portfolio holder for finance, said: "Over recent months the council has identified a number of property assets which are surplus to the Council's requirements.

"They are no longer required to deliver the council's core services and, in many instances, could be much better utilised.

"Releasing these assets for sale will reduce the council's liabilities, saving money being spent keeping them maintained, secure and insured.

"It will also generate additional capital to support our aspirations for Fenland, mitigate our budget constraints and provide opportunities for development."

Cllr Ian Benney, the council's portfolio holder responsible for strategic assets and management, said that auction was the "most cost effective method of disposal before the end of the financial year".

He added: "Taking a more innovative approach to the management of council assets will help us to continue doing more, despite significant cuts to the funding we receive from government.

"Generating income in other ways enables the council to carry on meeting its financial challenges, while protecting the services residents rely on.

"The council's asset management plan has been followed and consideration has been given to the most appropriate way of marketing and disposing of these assets."

For more information visit www.williamhbrownauctions-norwich.co.uk

