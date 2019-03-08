Six speeding drivers caught in March

During the last seven days officers in March have caught six speeding motorists in an effort to make Fenland roads safer.

The action has come in response to public concerns about speeding in the area and as a result officers from the local neighborhood team have been carrying out checks in Wisbech Road, Elwyn Road, Estover Road and Upwell Road.

All of these roads have a 30mph limit, however, six motorists were caught driving exactly 35mph.

PC Kurt Allen said: "We will continue to strive towards making the roads safer across the town of March and beyond.

"This activity has been carried across Fenland, not just in March, and we will continue to carry out similar days of action.

"My plea is to all motorists to drive safely, within the speed limits and to the conditions of the road. Limits are put in place for a reason."

To report an incident of dangerous driving, visit www.Cambs.Police.Uk/Report