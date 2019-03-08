Driver cut out of vehicle after ditch crash on the Sixteen Foot Bank
PUBLISHED: 14:47 23 April 2019
A driver had to be cut out of their vehicle after it ended up in a ditch along the Sixteen Foot Bank near Bedlam Bridge following a collision.
One crew from March and another from Wisbech arrived on the scene at 7.15pm on Saturday April 20 to find a collision involving two vehicles, with one vehicle in a ditch.
Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty from a ditch.
Both crews returned to their stations by 9pm.