Driver cut out of vehicle after ditch crash on the Sixteen Foot Bank

Picture: IAN CARTER.

A driver had to be cut out of their vehicle after it ended up in a ditch along the Sixteen Foot Bank near Bedlam Bridge following a collision.

One crew from March and another from Wisbech arrived on the scene at 7.15pm on Saturday April 20 to find a collision involving two vehicles, with one vehicle in a ditch.

Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty from a ditch.

Both crews returned to their stations by 9pm.