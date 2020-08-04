‘Hot Weather Alert’ for Cambs as sizzling temperatures higher than in Mykonos and Ibiza to hit region

Parts of Cambridgeshire and the Fens will be hotter than Mykonos and Ibiza this week, sparking a ‘Hot Weather Warning’ from The Met Office.

The region will be hit with ‘uncomfortable’ sizzling temperatures from Thursday (August 6) until around 9am on Sunday (August 9).

On Friday (August 7), March will see temperatures as high as 31C, topping Mykonos’ 27C, and The Met Office suggests most nights will be around 15C.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health at Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, has issued a warning ahead of the heat wave.

She said: “Hot weather is enjoyable for most people though for some it is uncomfortable.

“Sadly, experience tells us that exposure to excessive heat can have a serious effect upon your health.”

“It is especially harmful for those with heart and lung problems as excessive heat can worsen their condition and may increase their risk of death.

“We’re asking people to look out for those at risk from high temperatures - the elderly, ill or the very young; to make sure they are able to keep cool.”

The council’s tips on how to stay cool and cope with the hot weather:

• Look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions

• Shade or cover windows that are exposed to direct sunlight during the day, and open windows at night when the temperature has dropped

• Drink plenty of water as sugary, alcoholic and caffeinated drinks can make you more dehydrated

• Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

• Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm

• Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat, if you have to go out in the heat

• Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

• Wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes

• Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling

For more information, visit: www.nhs.uk/Livewell/Summerhealth/Pages/Heatwave.aspx