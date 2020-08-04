Advanced search

‘Hot Weather Alert’ for Cambs as sizzling temperatures higher than in Mykonos and Ibiza to hit region

PUBLISHED: 17:39 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 04 August 2020

Cambridgeshire will be hotter than Mykonos and Ibiza this week, sparking a �Hot Weather Alert� from The Met Office. Picture: MetOffice

Cambridgeshire will be hotter than Mykonos and Ibiza this week, sparking a �Hot Weather Alert� from The Met Office. Picture: MetOffice

Archant

Parts of Cambridgeshire and the Fens will be hotter than Mykonos and Ibiza this week, sparking a ‘Hot Weather Warning’ from The Met Office.

Cambridgeshire will be hotter than Mykonos and Ibiza this week, sparking a ‘Hot Weather Alert’ from The Met Office. Picture: MetOffice Cambridgeshire will be hotter than Mykonos and Ibiza this week, sparking a ‘Hot Weather Alert’ from The Met Office. Picture: MetOffice

The region will be hit with ‘uncomfortable’ sizzling temperatures from Thursday (August 6) until around 9am on Sunday (August 9).

On Friday (August 7), March will see temperatures as high as 31C, topping Mykonos’ 27C, and The Met Office suggests most nights will be around 15C.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health at Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, has issued a warning ahead of the heat wave.

She said: “Hot weather is enjoyable for most people though for some it is uncomfortable.

Cambridgeshire will be hotter than Mykonos and Ibiza this week, sparking a ‘Hot Weather Alert’ from The Met Office. Picture: MetOffice Cambridgeshire will be hotter than Mykonos and Ibiza this week, sparking a ‘Hot Weather Alert’ from The Met Office. Picture: MetOffice

“Sadly, experience tells us that exposure to excessive heat can have a serious effect upon your health.”

“It is especially harmful for those with heart and lung problems as excessive heat can worsen their condition and may increase their risk of death.

“We’re asking people to look out for those at risk from high temperatures - the elderly, ill or the very young; to make sure they are able to keep cool.”

The council’s tips on how to stay cool and cope with the hot weather:

Cambridgeshire will be hotter than Mykonos and Ibiza this week, sparking a ‘Hot Weather Alert’ from The Met Office. Picture: MetOffice Cambridgeshire will be hotter than Mykonos and Ibiza this week, sparking a ‘Hot Weather Alert’ from The Met Office. Picture: MetOffice

You may also want to watch:

• Look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions

• Shade or cover windows that are exposed to direct sunlight during the day, and open windows at night when the temperature has dropped

• Drink plenty of water as sugary, alcoholic and caffeinated drinks can make you more dehydrated

• Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

• Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm

• Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat, if you have to go out in the heat

• Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

• Wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes

• Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling

For more information, visit: www.nhs.uk/Livewell/Summerhealth/Pages/Heatwave.aspx

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Motorcycle pillion passenger died in A141 collision at Wimblington

The pillion passenger who died in Sunday's crash on the A141 at Wimblington has been named as Joanne Constable, from Chatteris. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Its bankers alert Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to ‘potential attempted fraud’

File photo of the overview and scrutiny committee of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER

‘Large amount of emergency services’ called out to medical emergency in town

The large amount of emergency services were seen in Acre Road and High Street in March on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Cambs Cops

‘Sneaky’ driver caught on CCTV trying to hide knife before drug-driving arrest

The driver of the Audi was caught on CCTV trying to hide a knife before drug-driving arrest. Picture: Cambs Cops

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Most Read

Motorcycle pillion passenger died in A141 collision at Wimblington

The pillion passenger who died in Sunday's crash on the A141 at Wimblington has been named as Joanne Constable, from Chatteris. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Its bankers alert Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to ‘potential attempted fraud’

File photo of the overview and scrutiny committee of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER

‘Large amount of emergency services’ called out to medical emergency in town

The large amount of emergency services were seen in Acre Road and High Street in March on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Cambs Cops

‘Sneaky’ driver caught on CCTV trying to hide knife before drug-driving arrest

The driver of the Audi was caught on CCTV trying to hide a knife before drug-driving arrest. Picture: Cambs Cops

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘Hot Weather Alert’ for Cambs as sizzling temperatures higher than in Mykonos and Ibiza to hit region

Cambridgeshire will be hotter than Mykonos and Ibiza this week, sparking a �Hot Weather Alert� from The Met Office. Picture: MetOffice

Youngsters launch a braille newspaper during coronavirus lockdown

Three youngsters with a visual impairment from Cambridgeshire set up a braille newspaper 'The Tactile Times' during the coronavirus lockdown. From left to right: Theo Holroyd, 13, Lexy Ryan, 16, and Ellie Clark, nine, at an editorial meeting.

Arbuckles hope to reopen restaurant at end of October following ‘devastating’ flooding

The Arbuckles Downham Market team have shared photos of the progress they are making following a flooding in June ahead of their planned reopening at the end of October. Picture: ARBUCKLES

Police name pillion passenger who died in a collision on the A141 at Wimblington

The pillion passenger who died in Sunday's crash on the A141 at Wimblington has been named as Joanne Constable, from Chatteris. Pictures: Policing Fenland on Facebook

Action comes thick and fast despite reduced season at March Golf Club

Dawn and Mike Robinson won the Johnson Goblets competition at March Golf Club. Picture: MARCH GOLF CLUB