Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wisbech skate park should be ready for action by February

PUBLISHED: 14:58 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 09 January 2019

Work has started on Bath Road skate park in Wisbech. Includes flashback to five years ago with fund raising skaters. Picture:. GINNY BUCKNOR

Work has started on Bath Road skate park in Wisbech. Includes flashback to five years ago with fund raising skaters. Picture:. GINNY BUCKNOR

Archant

A skate park in Wisbech will be ready for action in February after work started on the Bath Road venue.

The new skating venue, with state of the art jumps made of concrete ,will replace the old wooden skate park, which gradually rotted away.

Young people began campaigning five years ago to replace the rotten structure and not only raised money but also attended meetings and lobbied for change.

The park has been made possible thanks to £35,000 funding from Fenland District Council.

Councillor Virginia Bucknor said: “It looks pretty exciting. Skaters, bikes and boards will be able to use it.

“Finally, this project is coming to a conclusion and we are chuffed to bits.

“We have 1,500 young people in Waterlees alone before you count all the other Wisbech children”.

Around £35,000 of Section 106 money – funds given by developers to provide amenities – was set aside for the project.

Fenland District Council worked with Wisbech Town Council, Cambridgeshire County Council, local housing provider Clarion Futures, residents and the Oasis Community Centre to help develop the new park.

Councillor Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for environment, said earlier this year that: “There is a considerable amount of community support for this project and it’s great to see a number of organisations and individuals working together to push it along.”

A project called Voices of Wisbech North, covered by the BBC, showed that as long ago as 2003 young people said they wanted councillors to get their skates on and build a park.

In an interview for the BBC 16 years ago one said: “It’s tough being a skateboarder in Wisbech. With no official skateboard park there’s no choice but to skate in public places, which understandably irritates other people.”

As part of the 2003 BBC Cambridgeshire’s Voices project, skaters from the area interviewed Councillor John Clark from Fenland District Council.

They grilled him about the land, funding and most importantly when they would have a safe place of their own to skate.

One young skater said at the time that skate park plans kept getting put off and he felt ‘pretty hacked off’ about it.

• Are you one of the original campaigners who fought for the skate park? If so get in touch to let us know what you think of the finished result.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

School extension plans in Whittlesey raise fears over children’s safety and increase in traffic

Objections to school extension in Whittlesey due to traffic and safety concerns. Picture: KIER

First year student maths lessons swap to PE for six weeks at Neale Wade Academy in March

Executive principal Jason Wing (right) at Neale Wade Academy, March where Year 7 students will miss one maths lesson a fortnight for six weeks

Most Read

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

The car was found abandoned in Hathaway Crescent. Pic: Google

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Gang member ‘pointed shotgun at marked police car’, court told

The four men are on trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

Temporary shelter reduces the number of rough sleepers in Stratford Centre over Christmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Chatteris man on trial for murder says Huntingdon victim was ‘like a brother’ and that he ‘always had his back’

A CCTV image of Sam Mechelewski hours before his death. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Attempt to ‘curb’ anti-social behaviour at notorious Chatteris car park sees arrival of new speed bumps

Works carried out at Furrowfield Road car park to crack down on ‘boy racers’ and anti-social behaviour. Pictures: FDC

Fenland District Council turn to Twitter and Facebook for annual business plan feedback

Fenland District Council is set to use Twitter and Facebook to gauge a reaction to its new annual draft business plan. Picture(s): ARCHANT / GOOGLE MAPS

Charity Cam Sight secures £210,000 to help people with low vision and blindness in Wisbech

Charity Cam Sight secures £210,000 to help people with low vision and blindness in Wisbech. Dawn Preston, Fenland support manager and Gill Howell, community support worker at the Wisbech Low Vision and Blindness Centre. Picture: CAM SIGHT

Wisbech skate park should be ready for action by February

Work has started on Bath Road skate park in Wisbech. Includes flashback to five years ago with fund raising skaters. Picture:. GINNY BUCKNOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists