Hundreds go bargain hunting in the sun at first car boot since lockdown

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:31 AM April 19, 2021   
A Popular Cambridgeshire car boot sale returns after a year as hundreds turn up and buy and sell..S

A Popular Cambridgeshire car boot sale returns after a year as hundreds turn up and buy and sell.Skylark Garden Centre, Wimblington Sunday 18 April 2021. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: © Terry Harris


Hundreds of people queued for miles to get into the first Skylark Car Boot post-lockdown on Sunday. 

Buyers and sellers in their droves made the most of the sunshine as they browsed stalls and found new homes for unwanted items. 

Norman Bedford, operator of the popular car boot sale, said: "For the first one back, it was brilliant - a really fantastic turnout."

Mr Bedford said he thinks its popularity was "probably because people have had nothing to do for so long, so they've been sorting their cupboards out. 

"And, obviously, everyone's glad to get outside in the sun, so the weather certainly helped."

As well as boot sellers, there were also market traders including butchers, ice cream, fruit and veg and tools as well as phone and phone accessories, record stalls, foreign meat stalls and smoked fish stalls.

Trade has been just as good at Skylark Garden Centre, which reopened its outdoor cafe on Saturday. 

Bart Woodbine, events manager, said: "It was a nice weekend, we've been very happy. 
"As long as the sun stays shining, we think it'll be busy.

"And, as for the car boot, we know Norman is doing everything he can to keep everything Covid-safe." 

One person who attended the car boot said: "Although it was very busy, the car boot was well-organised with plenty of space in between traders.

"It was good to see people getting out and about - especially in the nice weather. 

"There was plenty for families to do other than just pick up some bargains, as there was also a bouncy castle for children.

"Although it wasn't essential, I decided to wear a mask while walking around the stalls."

