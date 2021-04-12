Published: 4:55 PM April 12, 2021

Skylark Lakes will open for day ticket fishing in a bid to increase the number of people taking part in angling in the Fens. - Credit: Skylark Garden Centre

A garden centre hopes its new offering can encourage more anglers to visit the Fens.

Skylark Lakes in Wimblington will open for day ticket fishing from next month after being taken over by new managers in a bid to invest in the area and its lakes.

Edward Gowler, managing director at Skylark Garden Centre, said: “We are looking to development sustainable day ticket waters that encourages more participation into angling.”

The complex, based at the garden centre on Manea Road, will offer a day ticket between 6am-9pm from May 1 and a 24-hour night ticket from 11am till 11am the next day.

The lakes aim to provide a chance for competitive anglers, as well as those wanting to relax.

You may also want to watch:

All sessions must be pre-booked online and the number of people visiting the lakes will be limited to avoid overcrowding.

For more information on booking a session and other offerings, visit: https://skylarklakes.co.uk/home or email info@skylarkgardencentre.co.uk.