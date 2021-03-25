Garden centre makes generous donation that will 'go a long way'
A garden centre has made a generous donation to help improve road safety while supporting health workers battling Covid-19.
Skylark Garden Centre on Manea Road, Wimblington has raised £1,300 for the Fenland Road Safety Campaign (Charlotte’s Way) and NHS Charities.
The funds, which will be split equally between the two charities, have been raised from maize maze map sales last summer as well as October half-term holidays last year.
Edward Gowler, owner, said: “We are proud to support two important charities.
“We have witnessed many accidents along the Sixteen Foot Bank and the NHS have done such an amazing job over the past year.”
Graham Chappell, chair of the Fenland Road Safety Campaign, thanked Skylark for their donation.
Mr Chappell said it will “go a long way to helping us achieve our goal of making the Sixteen Foot Bank Road, and other waterway adjacent roads, in Fenland, safer for years to come.”
Skylark confirmed they will not be running their Easter funyard for a second year in a row due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but plan to reopen on July 22 for the maize maze and funyard over the school summer holidays.