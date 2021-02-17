News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Skylark's 67 holiday lodges plan would create 20 full-time jobs

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:01 PM February 17, 2021    Updated: 1:12 PM February 17, 2021
Artist's impression of the proposed development at Skylark Garden Centre in Wimblington.

The owners of family-run Skylark Garden Centre in Manea Road, Wimblington, are hoping to build 67 four-star holiday lodges that would bring 20 full-time jobs to the area. Artist's impression of the proposed development. - Credit: SKYLARK

A family-run garden centre wants to build 67 holiday lodges, which would bring 20 jobs to the area. 

Edward Gowler, whose family runs Skylark Garden Centre in Manea Road, Wimblington, has applied to Fenland District Council for planning permission to build the four-star lodges, a reception area, and new toilet blocks. 

The lodges will be available either for rental or to buy. 

The lodges will be glass at one end with a decking area overlooking the fishing lakes. 

The plans follow the opening of three fishing lakes at Skylark last summer and Mr Gowler said the plans would also see Skylark teaming up with March-based Foxes Boats to offer moorings on the nearby Sixteen Foot Drain. 

A design and access statement says the proposed development will "bring an exciting new use to an already popular and well-loved site within the Fenland area". 

Part of the site which forms the proposed development is a former concrete works and its visual appearance has continued to deteriorate over a number of years. 

The report adds that the project will "give the redundant former concrete plant a new lease of life". 

