Skylark's 67 holiday lodges plan would create 20 full-time jobs
- Credit: SKYLARK
A family-run garden centre wants to build 67 holiday lodges, which would bring 20 jobs to the area.
Edward Gowler, whose family runs Skylark Garden Centre in Manea Road, Wimblington, has applied to Fenland District Council for planning permission to build the four-star lodges, a reception area, and new toilet blocks.
The lodges will be available either for rental or to buy.
The lodges will be glass at one end with a decking area overlooking the fishing lakes.
The plans follow the opening of three fishing lakes at Skylark last summer and Mr Gowler said the plans would also see Skylark teaming up with March-based Foxes Boats to offer moorings on the nearby Sixteen Foot Drain.
A design and access statement says the proposed development will "bring an exciting new use to an already popular and well-loved site within the Fenland area".
You may also want to watch:
Part of the site which forms the proposed development is a former concrete works and its visual appearance has continued to deteriorate over a number of years.
The report adds that the project will "give the redundant former concrete plant a new lease of life".
