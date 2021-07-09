Published: 12:00 AM July 9, 2021 Updated: 1:09 PM July 9, 2021

World’s largest tribute to NHS fundraiser Sir Captain Tom Moore unveiled at Skylark Garden Centre in Wimblington. - Credit: Â© Terry HarrisÂ© Terry Harris

The world’s largest tribute to NHS fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has been unveiled in Fenland.

The Second World War veteran raised £30million for the NHS by completing his 100th birthday walk, but that wasn't his only remarkable achievement.

He is also hailed as a hero locally, having saved one of the biggest employers in the Fens nearly 40 years ago.

Captain Sir Tom Moore (front row with dark glasses) and some of his team from March Concrete, the company he saved. - Credit: Contributed

With this year being the 73rd anniversary of the NHS and Sunday having been National Thank You Day for its staff and frontline workers, Skylark Garden Centre's giant salute is even more poignant.

Carved into a 12-acre field of maize in Wimblington, the team planted over one million maize plants before spending three days cutting out more than 3km of pathways.

The world’s largest tribute to NHS fundraiser Sir Captain Tom Moore has been unveiled at Skylark Garden Centre in Wimblington. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

When viewed from the air, the iconic image of the bespectacled gentleman with his walking frame and row of medals is instantly recognisable.

You may also want to watch:

The paths were carefully cut out using GPS technology to plot the image to create a maze.

World’s largest tribute to NHS fundraiser Sir Captain Tom Moore unveiled at Skylark Garden Centre in Wimblington. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

Edward Gowler, owner of Skylark, said: “We thanked the NHS last year and when we learnt Captain Tom had lived just up the road from Skylark and was highly regarded in March as a local businessman, we knew exactly what the design of the maze had to be”

The maize will be open from July 22 to August 31, as well as selected weekends in September.

Proceeds from the sale of the maze maps will go to the Captain Tom Foundation charity.



