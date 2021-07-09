News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

A-mazing salute to NHS fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:00 AM July 9, 2021    Updated: 1:09 PM July 9, 2021
World’s largest tribute to NHS fundraiser Sir Captain Tom Moore unveiled at Skylark Garden Centre in Wimblington.

World’s largest tribute to NHS fundraiser Sir Captain Tom Moore unveiled at Skylark Garden Centre in Wimblington. - Credit: Â© Terry HarrisÂ© Terry Harris

The world’s largest tribute to NHS fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has been unveiled in Fenland.

The Second World War veteran raised £30million for the NHS by completing his 100th birthday walk, but that wasn't his only remarkable achievement.

He is also hailed as a hero locally, having saved one of the biggest employers in the Fens nearly 40 years ago.

Captain  Sir Tom Moore (front row with dark glasses) and some of his team from March Concrete, the company he saved. 

Captain Sir Tom Moore (front row with dark glasses) and some of his team from March Concrete, the company he saved. - Credit: Contributed

With this year being the 73rd anniversary of the NHS and Sunday having been National Thank You Day for its staff and frontline workers, Skylark Garden Centre's giant salute is even more poignant.

Carved into a 12-acre field of maize in Wimblington, the team  planted over one million maize plants before spending three days cutting out more than 3km of pathways.

World’s largest tribute to NHS fundraiser Sir Captain Tom Moore unveiled at Skylark Garden Centre in Wimblington.

The world’s largest tribute to NHS fundraiser Sir Captain Tom Moore has been unveiled at Skylark Garden Centre in Wimblington. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

When viewed from the air, the iconic image of the bespectacled gentleman with his walking frame and row of medals is instantly recognisable.  

You may also want to watch:

The paths were carefully cut out using GPS technology to plot the image to create a maze. 

World’s largest tribute to NHS fundraiser Sir Captain Tom Moore unveiled at Skylark Garden Centre in Wimblington.

World’s largest tribute to NHS fundraiser Sir Captain Tom Moore unveiled at Skylark Garden Centre in Wimblington. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

Edward Gowler, owner of Skylark, said: “We thanked the NHS last year and when we learnt Captain Tom had lived just up the road from Skylark and was highly regarded in March as a local businessman, we knew exactly what the design of the maze had to be” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Watch the moment thugs ‘ruin’ carnival scarecrow display
  2. 2 Unusual funnel clouds spotted by eagle-eyed residents
  3. 3 Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line
  1. 4 Watch the moment car smashes into home before driver flees scene
  2. 5 Sink hole prompts road closure  
  3. 6 Caught on camera: Plant thieves strike for a second time
  4. 7 Car battery and set of gates stolen during Euro 2020 semi final
  5. 8 Police dog Bruce sniffs out suspected drug dealers  
  6. 9 Travellers’ site expansion gets thumbs up
  7. 10 County council records £6.3 million underspend despite Covid

The maize will be open from July 22 to August 31, as well as selected weekends in September.  

Proceeds from the sale of the maze maps will go to the Captain Tom Foundation charity.  


Covid - A Year On
NHS
March News
Wimblington News
Manea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drivers will be charged a £100 deposit fee to use the Pay at Pump machines.

£100 becomes the new deposit fee for Pay at Pump machines

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Men ram police car at Curf Farm Business Park near Chatteris

Transit and Ford Focus ram police car after burglary

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite during his visit to the Armed Policing Museum in Chatt

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Live ammunition found at home of Jason Ablewhite

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Chatteris Museum will move from town council chambers into a former bank in the town centre

Fenland District Council

Council to use £771,000 grant to buy a bank and turn it into a museum 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon