Video

Published: 3:43 PM July 9, 2021 Updated: 4:02 PM July 9, 2021

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah and grandchildren Benjie and Georgia visited Skylark Garden Centre in Wimblington for the unveiling of the world's biggest tribute to the NHS fundraising hero. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

"We might have had to push him round the maze, but he would have given it a go with his walker.

"He would have loved to have seen it, especially from the viewing gallery. That would have been lovely."

World’s largest tribute to NHS fundraiser Sir Captain Tom Moore unveiled at Skylark Garden Centre in Wimblington. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

Those were the words of Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter this morning as she attended the unveiling of the world's biggest tribute to the NHS fundraising hero.

Hannah Ingram Moore and her children Benji and Georgia were in Wimblington to see Skylark Garden Centre's giant salute to the Second World War veteran who raised £30million for the NHS by completing his 100th birthday walk.

Hannah, Benjie, Georgia Ingram-Moore visit Skylark Garden Centre's giant Maize Maze honouring Sir Captain Tom Moore. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

After seeing the maize, she said: "He would have loved it. It’s absolutely brilliant and the children will love it."

She also praised the level of detail that has gone into the stunning design.

You may also want to watch:

Carved into a 12-acre field of maize, the Skylark team planted over one million maize plants before spending three days cutting out more than 3km of pathways.

"He would have loved that there’s a maze looking like him," she added.

Hannah, Benjie and Georgia Ingram-Moore visit Skylark Garden Centre's giant Maize Maze in honour of Sir Captain Tom Moore. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

"It’s brilliant, and having the local connection to Fenland 40 years ago makes it so much more poignant," she said, recalling that her father saved one of the biggest employers in the Fens.

“There was a point in his life where he was effectively asked to come up to Fenland and close the business down.

"To move all the family up here from South East London to the Fens was quite difficult with two young girls, especially back then.

"We lived our lives here and were very happy, and he saved that business instead of shutting it down.

Hannah, Benjie and Georgia Ingram-Moore visit Skylark Garden Centre's giant Maize Maze honouring Sir Captain Tom Moore. They are pictured with Skylark events manager Bart Woodbine. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

"He was invested in the local community, and the people who worked there and the fact that they had jobs and livelihoods.

"And that’s been written about - it’s in a book on the perfect way to carry out a management buyout: treat people with kindness and respect and show leadership.

"It’s quite some legacy. The thing my father did is he crossed the boundaries of race, gender, social status, nationality and age.

"Everywhere we go, we’re approached by people and there’ll be as many children as there is from any other age group.

"They’re doing projects and homework on him, and they associate him with positivity, determination, joy and happiness - so I think the children are going to absolutely love this tribute."

Captain Sir Tom Moore (front row with dark glasses) and some of his team from March Concrete, the company he saved. - Credit: Contributed

Edward Gowler, owner of Skylark, said: “We thanked the NHS last year and when we learnt Captain Tom had lived just up the road from Skylark and was highly regarded in March as a local businessman, we knew exactly what the design of the maze had to be”

The maize will be open from July 22 to August 31, as well as selected weekends in September.

Proceeds from the sale of the maze maps will go to the Captain Tom Foundation charity.







