Santa’s Grotto opening delayed until December 5 due to Covid-19 lockdown

Skylark Garden Centre will remain open during the Covid-19 lockdown � but its caf� will remain closed and there will be no Santa�s Grotto until December. Picture: BART WOODBINE/SKYLARK GARDEN CENTRE Archant

Skylark Garden Centre will remain open during the Covid-19 lockdown – but its café will remain closed and there will be no Santa’s Grotto until December.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Skylark Garden Centre will remain open during the Covid-19 lockdown – but its café will remain closed and there will be no Santa’s Grotto until December. Picture: BART WOODBINE/SKYLARK GARDEN CENTRE Skylark Garden Centre will remain open during the Covid-19 lockdown – but its café will remain closed and there will be no Santa’s Grotto until December. Picture: BART WOODBINE/SKYLARK GARDEN CENTRE

Santa’s Grotto was planned to open on November 21 for the last two weekends in November but after the government announcement where all entertainment venues were told to close, Father Christmas will not be at Skylark until December 5.

Skylark owner Edward Gowler said: “We were all so disappointed to hear the news from Boris... but not entirely surprised, the health of the nation must come first and if this is what must be done then we support the ruling 100 per cent.”

MORE: Spook-tacular ‘week of wickedness’ at Skylark Maize Maze and Funyard this Halloween

Skylark Garden Centre will remain open during the Covid-19 lockdown – but its café will remain closed and there will be no Santa’s Grotto until December. Picture: BART WOODBINE/SKYLARK GARDEN CENTRE Skylark Garden Centre will remain open during the Covid-19 lockdown – but its café will remain closed and there will be no Santa’s Grotto until December. Picture: BART WOODBINE/SKYLARK GARDEN CENTRE

The garden centre will be delivering, free of charge to the local area (minimum £10 spend) every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Call 01354 741212 to place an order for delivery.

Skylark is open every day, Monday to Saturday 9am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.