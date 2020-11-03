Advanced search

Santa’s Grotto opening delayed until December 5 due to Covid-19 lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:38 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 03 November 2020

Skylark Garden Centre will remain open during the Covid-19 lockdown – but its café will remain closed and there will be no Santa’s Grotto until December.

Santa’s Grotto was planned to open on November 21 for the last two weekends in November but after the government announcement where all entertainment venues were told to close, Father Christmas will not be at Skylark until December 5.

Skylark owner Edward Gowler said: “We were all so disappointed to hear the news from Boris... but not entirely surprised, the health of the nation must come first and if this is what must be done then we support the ruling 100 per cent.”

The garden centre will be delivering, free of charge to the local area (minimum £10 spend) every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Call 01354 741212 to place an order for delivery.

Skylark is open every day, Monday to Saturday 9am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

