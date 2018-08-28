Advanced search

Slinky slimmers mark first birthday after helping members in March lose more than 500 stone in 2018

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 January 2019

Slimming World group in March that has seen members lose a combined 500 stone in 2018. Nik Penn lost more than three stone. Picture: NIK PENN

Slimming World group in March that has seen members lose a combined 500 stone in 2018. Nik Penn lost more than three stone. Picture: NIK PENN

A Slimming World group in March that has seen members lose a combined 500 stone in 2018 is celebrating its first anniversary.

The Saturday morning group, which is run at March Community Centre, will mark its birthday on January 5.

The group was started by Nik Penn and his colleague Helen Moore to help more people lose weight while feeling less hungry eating fresh food.

Nik said: “I lost three-and-a-half stone myself with Slimming World’s ‘Extra Easy Food Optimising’.

“It is absolutely possible to lose weight without the need for counting calories or weighing and measuring everything that you eat because of the genius that is ‘Free Foods’.

“Nothing is ‘banned’ with Slimming World - it’s all about the rebalancing from the higher risk high calorie foods to the healthier foods.”

Every new member this January will get a limited edition golden anniversary pack to help them kick-start their weight loss journey.

The Saturday morning group sessions are at 8.30am and 10.30am in room 2 at the community centre on Station Road.

Nik also runs the Thursday evening group at the Catholic church hall on St John’s Road at 5.30pm or 7.30pm.

For more information about the groups or how to join call or text Nik on 07566 216933 or see the Facebook page ‘March Slimming World groups with Helen and Nik’.

