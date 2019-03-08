Advanced search

Gallery

Slimmers share success stories as Slimming World bus rolls into Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 17:25 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 28 August 2019

Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World's golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Archant

Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World's golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough.

Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED.Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED.

The golden double decker is touring the UK and Ireland to celebrate Slimming World's 50th anniversary year and, as part of the events, guests were invited to watch live cookery demonstrations and sample some recipes.

On-board chefs served healthy dishes cooked from scratch including pasta bolognese and veggie paella in their specially-created kitchen.

Anyone who stopped by could also pick up a goody bag and a selection of recipe cards so they could try out dishes for themselves at home.

Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED.Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Also on board the bus were some of the inspirational local slimmers whose lives have changed thanks to losing weight, including Lucie Hadley 2019's winner of Slimming World's young slimmer of the year national competition.

Lucie is now living her best life having spent her teens hiding away from life having faced constant bullying. Now she's swapped junk food for healthy budget meals, lost over 10st, halved her body weight and loving every moment of her 20's.

Chatteris and March Slimming World consultants Sarah Doyle and Helen Moore said: "It was great to get out into the community and show the people of Peterborough, Fenland and Cambridgeshire what Slimming World is all about.

Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED.Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED.

"We absolutely love what we do and it's amazing to welcome people into our groups and see them transform their whole lives before our very eyes.

"When our members lose weight we see more than just a physical transformation. Above all, we see their confidence bloom. Many go from nervous and shy new members who are very uncomfortable with the way they look, to confident, healthy and happy individuals with a new lease of life and a twinkle in their eye.

"Members also make friends in group, they celebrate success together and they are there for one another through the more challenging times too. Many of them have so much energy thanks to losing weight they get more active - walking, swimming, dancing… the list goes on."

Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED.Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED.

To find your nearest Slimming World group visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer checks into Whitemoor and looks at improvised weapons typical of the one used by Kieran Blair to slash fellow inmate’s face

Whitemoor Prison: Scanners picked up thisse nail clippers as someone tried to concel them at Whitemoor. the scanner equipment was shown to prisons miniister Lucy Frazer during a visit. Picture; ITV NEWS

Charity fund raising family from March endure ‘living hell’ after son attacked, robbed and seriously injured on Tenerife all for a mobile phone

Nathan Cross is recovering in hospital in Tenerife after a family holiday soured when he was attacked for his mobile phone, fell backwards down some steps and fractured his skull. His brother Ryan has turned detective to help bring the assailant to justice. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family have a second, untroubled holiday. Picture; FAMILY

Drug addict worked as gardener for vulnerable woman he’d known for 10 years - and repaid the friendship by stealing more than £8,000 from her

Drug addict David Clowes, of Goodliff Close, Huntingdon, stole £8,020 from a vulnerable woman he befriended and for whom he worked as a part time gardener. CCTV caught him in the act of using the woman’s bank card. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Wimblington sex offender handed ten month suspended sentence after routine check uncovers indecent images of children on laptop and computer

Wimblington sex offender Mel Simpkins given ten month suspended sentence after a routine check uncovers indecent images of children on laptop and computer

Most Read

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer checks into Whitemoor and looks at improvised weapons typical of the one used by Kieran Blair to slash fellow inmate’s face

Whitemoor Prison: Scanners picked up thisse nail clippers as someone tried to concel them at Whitemoor. the scanner equipment was shown to prisons miniister Lucy Frazer during a visit. Picture; ITV NEWS

Charity fund raising family from March endure ‘living hell’ after son attacked, robbed and seriously injured on Tenerife all for a mobile phone

Nathan Cross is recovering in hospital in Tenerife after a family holiday soured when he was attacked for his mobile phone, fell backwards down some steps and fractured his skull. His brother Ryan has turned detective to help bring the assailant to justice. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family have a second, untroubled holiday. Picture; FAMILY

Drug addict worked as gardener for vulnerable woman he’d known for 10 years - and repaid the friendship by stealing more than £8,000 from her

Drug addict David Clowes, of Goodliff Close, Huntingdon, stole £8,020 from a vulnerable woman he befriended and for whom he worked as a part time gardener. CCTV caught him in the act of using the woman’s bank card. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Wimblington sex offender handed ten month suspended sentence after routine check uncovers indecent images of children on laptop and computer

Wimblington sex offender Mel Simpkins given ten month suspended sentence after a routine check uncovers indecent images of children on laptop and computer

Latest from the Cambs Times

Police investigate ex parish council clerk over alleged financial misconduct

Pat Copeman, former Welney parish clerk, pictured right ( green dress) at the opening of the community centre/sports pavilion at Welney. Opened by John Gilbert chairman of the William Marshall Trust. Picture:: ARCHANT

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer checks into Whitemoor and looks at improvised weapons typical of the one used by Kieran Blair to slash fellow inmate’s face

Whitemoor Prison: Scanners picked up thisse nail clippers as someone tried to concel them at Whitemoor. the scanner equipment was shown to prisons miniister Lucy Frazer during a visit. Picture; ITV NEWS

Fen youngster Liam Garcia, aged 12, becomes Chatteris Tennis Club’s youngest ever player to join Men’s League in 110 year history

Liam Garcia (pictured) has become Chatteris Tennis Club�s youngest ever members to join the Men�s League. Picture: Supplied / Club

Customers defend ‘honest’ Wisbech shop owner who could lose alcohol licence after being accused of selling illicit tobacco

Kanapathipillai Kumaravel Thivakaran, known as Pepsi, could lose his alcohol licence after Haran’s Best Price, in Norfolk Street, was found to be selling illicit tobacco on two separate occasions with an 18 month gap. Picture; FDC

Athletics: Fenland RC members enjoy Thorney trip

Fenland Running Club members at Thorney (pic Tom Richards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists