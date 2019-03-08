Gallery

Slimmers share success stories as Slimming World bus rolls into Peterborough

Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World's golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED. Archant

Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World's golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED. Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED.

The golden double decker is touring the UK and Ireland to celebrate Slimming World's 50th anniversary year and, as part of the events, guests were invited to watch live cookery demonstrations and sample some recipes.

On-board chefs served healthy dishes cooked from scratch including pasta bolognese and veggie paella in their specially-created kitchen.

Anyone who stopped by could also pick up a goody bag and a selection of recipe cards so they could try out dishes for themselves at home.

Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED. Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Also on board the bus were some of the inspirational local slimmers whose lives have changed thanks to losing weight, including Lucie Hadley 2019's winner of Slimming World's young slimmer of the year national competition.

Lucie is now living her best life having spent her teens hiding away from life having faced constant bullying. Now she's swapped junk food for healthy budget meals, lost over 10st, halved her body weight and loving every moment of her 20's.

Chatteris and March Slimming World consultants Sarah Doyle and Helen Moore said: "It was great to get out into the community and show the people of Peterborough, Fenland and Cambridgeshire what Slimming World is all about.

Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED. Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED.

"We absolutely love what we do and it's amazing to welcome people into our groups and see them transform their whole lives before our very eyes.

"When our members lose weight we see more than just a physical transformation. Above all, we see their confidence bloom. Many go from nervous and shy new members who are very uncomfortable with the way they look, to confident, healthy and happy individuals with a new lease of life and a twinkle in their eye.

"Members also make friends in group, they celebrate success together and they are there for one another through the more challenging times too. Many of them have so much energy thanks to losing weight they get more active - walking, swimming, dancing… the list goes on."

Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED. Slimmers from across Cambridgeshire turned out in force when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus visited Peterborough. Picture: SUBMITTED.

To find your nearest Slimming World group visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk

You may also want to watch: