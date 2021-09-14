Published: 4:53 PM September 14, 2021

Anna Foster (L) and Charlene Knowles (R) at Whittlesey's big bash where they raised over £500 at a charity tombola, with funds going to Defibrillators for all and NGNPUK. - Credit: Anna Foster

Two Slimming World consultants have raised over £500 for two local charities with a tombola.

Anna Foster and Charlene Knowles attended Coates fete and Whittlesey’s big bash, donating the money raised to Defibrillators for all and NGNPUK.

“Because of these two charities, anyone needing a lifesaving defibrillator should never be far from one,” said Anna.

“For those that are on end-of-life care, they can be kept comfortable and pain free with more equipment available.”

£564 was raised over the two days.

Anna Foster (R) handing over the money raised to Deborah (L) and Louise (M) who set up Defibrillators for all and NGNPUK in memory of their loved ones so no one goes through what they did. - Credit: Anna Foster

Charity founders, Deborah and Louise, set up the charities in memory of their loves ones.

Anna said: “There are always so many people who step up to help people out in their time of need in Whittlesey.”

“They work so hard but they can’t do it alone."

Anna and Charlene would like to thank those who donated and bought tombola tickets.

