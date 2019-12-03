Advanced search

Slimming World members donate food for Advent to help less fortunate families in Fenland

PUBLISHED: 10:07 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 03 December 2019

Slimming World members donate food for advent to help less fortunate families. Picture: ANNA FOSTER

Slimming World members donate food for advent to help less fortunate families. Picture: ANNA FOSTER

Archant

A reverse Advent calendar of food items brought by Slimming World members to help local families in need was created in Whittlesey.

Slimming World members donate food for advent to help less fortunate families. Picture: ANNA FOSTERSlimming World members donate food for advent to help less fortunate families. Picture: ANNA FOSTER

Crisps, chocolate, doughnuts, noodles and pasta was all given away by members of the Whittlesey PM and Eastrea Slimming World groups.

The food is considered as a 'syn' by members on the healthy lifestyle programme.

Anna, who runs the Eastrea groups, said: "I am passionate about fundraising for our local community and I am so proud of every one who has donated."

Anna also ran a raffle in her groups where she raised £70 to buy items not normally donated like sanitary items, toiletries and cleaning products.

The groups have donated for several years after Christmas to encourage members to gift 'highly synned' foods to needier people in the town.

But it was the first time that the groups had a vast amount before Christmas has even arrived.

Charlene who runs the Whittlesey PM groups also had a collection and had already taken some chocolate advent calendars before the haul.

To find out more information on Anna and Charlene's Slimming World groups visit http://www.slimmingworld.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

For more information on the food bank you can contact Brain who runs the food bank from the Whittlesey Christian Church.

Most Read

‘I’m the father of two sons… one was born a girl’: Father opens up about LGBT+ charity helping son’s transition

Cambridgeshire dad Terry Furlong (centre) has opened up about a LGBT+ charity helping with his son’s transition (Noah - right). Picture: Supplied/Kite Trust

Lorry driver’s first ever shift ends on its side as they roll artic into ditch on straight Fen road

The B1040, Whittlesey where a lorry driver on their first ever shift rolled into a ditch. Picture: Twitter/@RoadPoliceBCH

Police warn motorists to drive to weather conditions after car crashes into tree at Mill Hill roundabout at March

Police issued a warning to motorists about driving to weather conditions after a car crashed into a tree at the Mill Hill roundabout on the outskirts of March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FAECBOOK

Our highlights as hundreds fill the streets for March’s annual Christmas market

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

3…2…1… BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s John Devine switches on March Christmas lights

Hundreds attended the annual March Christmas lights switch-on in Market Square on Friday, November 29. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Most Read

‘I’m the father of two sons… one was born a girl’: Father opens up about LGBT+ charity helping son’s transition

Cambridgeshire dad Terry Furlong (centre) has opened up about a LGBT+ charity helping with his son’s transition (Noah - right). Picture: Supplied/Kite Trust

Lorry driver’s first ever shift ends on its side as they roll artic into ditch on straight Fen road

The B1040, Whittlesey where a lorry driver on their first ever shift rolled into a ditch. Picture: Twitter/@RoadPoliceBCH

Police warn motorists to drive to weather conditions after car crashes into tree at Mill Hill roundabout at March

Police issued a warning to motorists about driving to weather conditions after a car crashed into a tree at the Mill Hill roundabout on the outskirts of March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FAECBOOK

Our highlights as hundreds fill the streets for March’s annual Christmas market

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

3…2…1… BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s John Devine switches on March Christmas lights

Hundreds attended the annual March Christmas lights switch-on in Market Square on Friday, November 29. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Latest from the Cambs Times

Shooters American Diner create Christmas display out of recycled kitchen materials

Happy customers enjoying the recycled Christmas display at Shooters American Diner on March riverside. Picture: Supplied/ Claire Smethurst

Lorry driver’s first ever shift ends on its side as they roll artic into ditch on straight Fen road

The B1040, Whittlesey where a lorry driver on their first ever shift rolled into a ditch. Picture: Twitter/@RoadPoliceBCH

Slimming World members donate food for Advent to help less fortunate families in Fenland

Slimming World members donate food for advent to help less fortunate families. Picture: ANNA FOSTER

Charlotte Beck, 13, and CJ Atkinson crowned, respectively, 2019-2020 Young Fenland Poet Laureate and 2019-2020 Fenland Poet Laureate

Fenland Poet Laureate 2019-2020: Winners announced at the Rose and Crown Hotel, Wisbech, with Steve Barclay, Metro mayor James Palmer and Wisbech town mayor Michael Hill among the guests. Young Poet Laureate Charlotte Beck with her trophy. Picture; IAN CARTER

King’s Ely Senior to perform gritty musical Made In Dagenham

A cast of Ely students will bring gritty musical Made in Dagenham to life at the Hayward Theatre at King’s Ely from December 4 to 7. The cast are pictured in rehearsal. Picture: KING'S ELY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists