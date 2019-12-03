Slimming World members donate food for Advent to help less fortunate families in Fenland

A reverse Advent calendar of food items brought by Slimming World members to help local families in need was created in Whittlesey.

Crisps, chocolate, doughnuts, noodles and pasta was all given away by members of the Whittlesey PM and Eastrea Slimming World groups.

The food is considered as a 'syn' by members on the healthy lifestyle programme.

Anna, who runs the Eastrea groups, said: "I am passionate about fundraising for our local community and I am so proud of every one who has donated."

Anna also ran a raffle in her groups where she raised £70 to buy items not normally donated like sanitary items, toiletries and cleaning products.

The groups have donated for several years after Christmas to encourage members to gift 'highly synned' foods to needier people in the town.

But it was the first time that the groups had a vast amount before Christmas has even arrived.

Charlene who runs the Whittlesey PM groups also had a collection and had already taken some chocolate advent calendars before the haul.

To find out more information on Anna and Charlene's Slimming World groups visit http://www.slimmingworld.co.uk

For more information on the food bank you can contact Brain who runs the food bank from the Whittlesey Christian Church.