Ely Slimming World consultant Sharon is worth her weight in gold says TV host Rylan Clark-Neal

PUBLISHED: 10:02 01 January 2019

Slimming World Consultant Sharon Heaps meets singer and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal

Archant

A Slimming World consultant from Ely celebrated half a century of success by meeting TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Sharon Heaps, who runs groups at The Swan on the River in Ely every Tuesday and the Swaffham Prior Village Hall every Thursday, represented her members at the Slimming World Awards.

Sharon said: “Meeting Rylan was a wonderful way to round off a great year at Slimming World, as well as a brilliant way to start 2019.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my members; not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will stay with them for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting people towards these achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent my members at the awards event.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on The X-Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre with the organisation’s founder and chairwoman Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first Slimming World group in 1969 and over the last 50 years the business has grown to support nearly one million slimmers.

Rylan said: “I met so many people who had lost incredible amounts of weight and made a huge difference to their lives.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their consultant and group every week, so people like Sharon are clearly worth their weight in gold.”

If you are interested in joining one of Sharon’s Slimming World groups call 01353 861499 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk

