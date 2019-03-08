Underground electrical wires cause 'small explosion' in Chatteris

Emergency services were called to Chatteris this morning (Friday August 9) after a "small explosion" that was caused by electrical wires. Picture: MARK HEMMENT. Archant

Police officers and Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service crews attended the incident on the corner between East Park Street and St Martin's Road at around 9.45am.

A police spokesman said: "I believe water got into the electricity supply, causing a small explosion which blew open the manhole covers."

One person said on social media: "I wondered what the bang was!"