Comnpany gives a helping hand to keep village tidy as part of World Cleanup Day

Smurfitt Kappa workers volunteered their services to Wimblington Street Pride for a litter pick. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL Archant

A Fenland company that specialises in packaging offered 12 volunteers to join a village street pride group for a litter pick on World Cleanup Day.

March based Smurfit Kappa joined forces with the Wimblington Street Pride to pick litter from the war memorial playing field.

The location was chosen following a suggestion by a member of the public. A litter pick in the village was also undertaken in order to cover a larger area.

Councillor Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for environment, said: "It's great to see a local employer join forces with our committed volunteers and we really appreciate their support. A few hours of hard work has really made a difference to the local area and has also made a valuable contribution to the world-wide cleanup effort."

World Cleanup Day began in Estonia in 2008. It now takes place across 180 countries worldwide and is supported by 20 million volunteers.

The Wimblington Street Pride group formed in 2018 and new volunteers are always welcome.

More information can be found on their Facebook page by searching 'Wimblington Street Pride Group'.