Advanced search

Comnpany gives a helping hand to keep village tidy as part of World Cleanup Day

PUBLISHED: 14:21 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 07 October 2019

Smurfitt Kappa workers volunteered their services to Wimblington Street Pride for a litter pick. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL

Smurfitt Kappa workers volunteered their services to Wimblington Street Pride for a litter pick. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL

Archant

A Fenland company that specialises in packaging offered 12 volunteers to join a village street pride group for a litter pick on World Cleanup Day.

March based Smurfit Kappa joined forces with the Wimblington Street Pride to pick litter from the war memorial playing field.

The location was chosen following a suggestion by a member of the public. A litter pick in the village was also undertaken in order to cover a larger area.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for environment, said: "It's great to see a local employer join forces with our committed volunteers and we really appreciate their support. A few hours of hard work has really made a difference to the local area and has also made a valuable contribution to the world-wide cleanup effort."

World Cleanup Day began in Estonia in 2008. It now takes place across 180 countries worldwide and is supported by 20 million volunteers.

The Wimblington Street Pride group formed in 2018 and new volunteers are always welcome.

More information can be found on their Facebook page by searching 'Wimblington Street Pride Group'.

Most Read

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

The out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’. Report by the Care Quality Commission finds that seven GPs and four nurses were not DBS checked. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019 - all the winners and finalists at eleventh annual ceremony

All the winners of the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Large ride-on lawn mowers worth nearly £30,000 stolen as thieves ‘force open’ gate at Fenland property

Two lawn mowers worth almost �30,000 have been stolen from a home near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps/@FenCops

Court hears of police raid on Fenland house where man, 50, was in possession of 5,000 indecent images of children

Martin Ward of Deerfield Road, March, has been sentenced by a court after he was found to have a collection of more than 5,000 indecent images of children. Picture; GOOGLE

Caught on camera! Shoplifters target Superdrug stores in March and Wisbech – taking £500 worth of stock

CCTV images of the suspected thieves in Superdrug stores in March and Wisbech. Pictures: Supplied/CambsCops

Most Read

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

The out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’. Report by the Care Quality Commission finds that seven GPs and four nurses were not DBS checked. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019 - all the winners and finalists at eleventh annual ceremony

All the winners of the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Large ride-on lawn mowers worth nearly £30,000 stolen as thieves ‘force open’ gate at Fenland property

Two lawn mowers worth almost �30,000 have been stolen from a home near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps/@FenCops

Court hears of police raid on Fenland house where man, 50, was in possession of 5,000 indecent images of children

Martin Ward of Deerfield Road, March, has been sentenced by a court after he was found to have a collection of more than 5,000 indecent images of children. Picture; GOOGLE

Caught on camera! Shoplifters target Superdrug stores in March and Wisbech – taking £500 worth of stock

CCTV images of the suspected thieves in Superdrug stores in March and Wisbech. Pictures: Supplied/CambsCops

Latest from the Cambs Times

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

The out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’. Report by the Care Quality Commission finds that seven GPs and four nurses were not DBS checked. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019 - all the winners and finalists at eleventh annual ceremony

All the winners of the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Boat owner furious at Wisbech yacht harbour security after squatters break in and steal up to £2,000 worth of equipment

Wisbech yacht harbour, scene of recent break-ins. Fenland Council that runs the harbour has promised to step up security. Picture; WISBECH YACHT HARBOUR

Comnpany gives a helping hand to keep village tidy as part of World Cleanup Day

Smurfitt Kappa workers volunteered their services to Wimblington Street Pride for a litter pick. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL

Large ride-on lawn mowers worth nearly £30,000 stolen as thieves ‘force open’ gate at Fenland property

Two lawn mowers worth almost �30,000 have been stolen from a home near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps/@FenCops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists