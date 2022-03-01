Jimmy White is coming to March on Friday, May 27. - Credit: PA

Snooker legend Jimmy White is coming to Cambridgeshire for an evening of snooker along with local fellow pro Joe Perry.

Three amateurs will play 'The Whirlwind from London' as part of a special event which takes place at the GER Sports & Social Club on Friday, May 27.

There will also be an opportunity for attendees to play Jimmy White.

Paul Larham, one of the organisers, said: "The evening promises to be a great night.

"To complete the evening, Jimmy and Joe will then entertain the crowd playing a match.

"There is also a frame for sale which will be sold to the highest bidder."

To place a bid, contact Paul Larham on 07793 443006. Bids close on Saturday, April 30.

There are still standard tickets available for the evening. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Tickets cost £20 (standard) and £50 (VIP, including a meet and greet with Jimmy and Joe as well as a free drink). Those with VIP tickets need to arrive between 6pm and 6.45pm.

Contact Paul on 07793 443006 or Donna 07876 264613 to book.