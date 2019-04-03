March Lions to bring Summer Festival Soap Box Derby back this year – here’s how you can take part in the 2019 competition

Last year’s March Summer Festival Soap Box Derby. Here’s how you can take part in the 2019 competition in the town. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHANT

For some, the highlight of the March Summer Festival is the Lions’ ‘Soap Box Derby’ which takes place at the back of West End Park.

This year organisers are working hard to attract even more entries than they had last year for the third annual race which takes place on Sunday, June 9 at 2pm.

Derek Rutter of March Lions said: “This is a fun afternoon for all the family to enjoy, bring the kids and a picnic then sit back and watch the fun.

“Why not build your own soap box and have a go. Come and get involved and have a go on the figure of eight track. Pushers can be provided if necessary.”

There are three entrant age groups, eight to 11 years old, 12 to 17 years old and 18 plus. Team entry is £5 per soap box.

Sign up quick as the closing date for entries is Friday, May 31. Trophies and shields will be presented to winners and runners up in all age groups, plus a prize for best presented soap box.

To sign up, email Derek Rutter on derek@rutter.force9.co.uk or phone 01354 651892 or 07860 249053.